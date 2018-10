India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test. (Photo: AFP)

Rajkot: India will look to wrap things up on Saturday when they take on West Indies on Day three of the first Test here.

The Windies are currently struggling at 94-6, with Keemo Paul (13 runs) and Roston Chase (27) at the crease.

India had earlier posted a mammoth total of 649-9 thanks to centuries from Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

The visitors currently trail by 555 runs with just four wickets in hand.