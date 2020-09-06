167th Day Of Lockdown

Sports, Cricket

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

PTI
Published Sep 6, 2020, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Sep 6, 2020, 5:28 pm IST
The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings
File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo

Dubai: Ending days of anxious wait, the BCCI on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming IPL, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

 

After the tournament-opener, Dubai will host its first game the next day when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the second 7:30pm, according to BCCI release.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later. The final is slated for November 10.

 

Check IPL 2020 match schedule here

Tags: (ipl) indian premier league 2020, ipl schedule
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai


Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
