Sports, Cricket

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 preview: Kohli and Co eye series whitewash

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : AMEYA BARVE
Published Aug 6, 2019, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 6, 2019, 2:18 pm IST
India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with 22-run (DLS method) win over West Indies in the second T20I.
Kohli also lauded youngster Washington Sundar, who was asked to open the bowling in both the matches. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Co. will be aiming to complete a whitewash over the West Indies in the third T20 International in Guyana on Tuesday. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with 22-run (DLS method) win over West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Ahead of the third T20 International, skipper Kohli has expressed that the team will be looking forward to experiment and shuffle the starting squad by bringing 'few guys in.'

 

"Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion," said Kohli.

Kohli also lauded youngster Washington Sundar, who was asked to open the bowling in both the matches. The 19-year-old was successful to provide India with an early breakthrough.

"Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well. He is definitely going to be a factor for us," Kohli said.

After the T20I series, India and West Indies will lock horns in a three-match ODI series which will be followed by a two-match Test series.

Both Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey have failed to leave an impact in the first two matches. KL Rahul is expected to come in place of Manish Pandey.

Squads:

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Tuesday. (August 6)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Live Telecast:

Sony Pictures Sports Network has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament. The matches can be viewed live on SonyLIV as well.

Tags: india vs west indies, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


