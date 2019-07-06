ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs SL LIVE; Bumrah strikes again! Perera out on 18

Mumbai:

LIVE UPDATES:

Overs:

7.1 Wicket! Bumrah strikes again and Perera who was facing the Indian bowler for the first time has been dismissed.

3.4: Wicket! Karunaratne hits the ball and gets caught. Bumrah starts early today and is already on fire. No runs given yet and a wicket on top. Bumrah gets his 100th ODI Wicket!

India include Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, choosing to rest Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammad Shami.

Toss:

Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Saturday. (July 6)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The match can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis:

India are already in the semi finals thanks to their last win over West Indies. Ahead of their last game of the group stages, India have won all but two matches in their eight games so far, one of them being a no-result washout.

Still facing some issues in the choice of bowlers, middle order batting and choice of playing members, India have an opportunity to iron out these issues in their otherwise stellar performance so far.

Despite the assurance India will still look to get a win today against Sri Lanka. The win will put second-place India on top of the points table.

Sri Lanka are already out of the top four race, and are currently placed sixth on the points table. The team will regardless look forward to exit the world cup with a bang in the clash, which is also their last game in the group stages.

The team, which even after good performances are lower on the table, had faced two consecutive washout games. Regardless Sri Lanka has picked up the pace and have already put behind has West Indies and South Africa.

Sri Lanka Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne also recently revealed that he had plans for defeating the Indian team.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(WK), Dinesh Karthik, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga