Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 06 Jun 2019 'Spinners chang ...
Sports, Cricket

'Spinners changed the game for us': Virat Kohli

REUTERS
Published Jun 6, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2019, 9:46 am IST
India coasted to a solid, if unspectacular, six-wicket victory with 15 balls remaining after opener Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 122.
The Indians, who are chasing their third World Cup title, condemned the South Africans to their third successive loss in the tournament after Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the batsmen with his leg spin as he grabbed four wickets for 51 runs, while fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a wicket.
 The Indians, who are chasing their third World Cup title, condemned the South Africans to their third successive loss in the tournament after Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the batsmen with his leg spin as he grabbed four wickets for 51 runs, while fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a wicket.

Southampton: India’s gamble in playing two spinners in their opening World Cup match against South Africa proved to be masterstroke as the bowlers spurred them to victory on Wednesday, captain Virat Kohli said.

The Indians, who are chasing their third World Cup title, condemned the South Africans to their third successive loss in the tournament after Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the batsmen with his leg spin as he grabbed four wickets for 51 runs, while fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with a wicket.

 

India coasted to a solid, if unspectacular, six-wicket victory with 15 balls remaining after opener Rohit Sharma carried his bat to score an unbeaten 122.

“Picking the two spinners were a massive factor for us,” Kohli told a news conference.

“The last time we played them, they were trying to hit boundaries rather than take singles and as a captain I will take that any day as there is more of a risk factor in such strokes.”

The spin duo picked up the baton after Jasprit Bumrah gave the Indians a great start by dismissing South African openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock inside six overs with a devastating spell of swing bowling.

“Obviously, Bumrah is bowling at a different level and Chahal as a youngster never refuses to take the ball in any condition,” added Kohli.

With South Africa restricted to 227-9 from their 50 overs on a batting-friendly wicket, India knew they did not have to take many risks to get the win on the board.

Kohli also rated Sharma’s century as the best the opener has scored among the 23 tons he has notched up so far in his career.

Sharma, who got off to a nervous start with a couple of half chances, stroked 122 runs off 144 balls, peppered with 13 boundaries and two sixes.

...
Tags: south africa vs india, south africa cricket team, indian cricket team, india cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England, Southampton


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar -- full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior -- and wanted to have sex with him. The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel. (Photo:AFP/instagram)

Woman who accussed Neymar of rape gives detailed TV interview

Following her renewed accusations, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation. Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player. (Photo: AFP)

'Cristiano Ronaldo's rape lawsuit in US hasn't been dropped': lawyer

Ronaldo blasted Portugal ahead from a free kick in the 25th minute, his first goal for his country for nearly a year, but the Swiss equalised with a penalty after halftime which will raise more questions over the use of the VAR system. (Photo:AP)

Nations League Final: Portugal rides on Cristiano Ronaldo's hattrick to reach finals

Set 245 to win, New Zealand was cruising at 218-5 in the 43rd over, but the loss in consecutive overs of allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham left tailenders Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry at the crease (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC 2019: Kiwis hold nerves to defeat a gritty Bangladesh side by 2 wickets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Salman Khan slaps his own bodyguard at 'Bharat' special screening

Salman Khan.
 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC 2019: Kiwis hold nerves to defeat a gritty Bangladesh side by 2 wickets

Set 245 to win, New Zealand was cruising at 218-5 in the 43rd over, but the loss in consecutive overs of allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Jimmy Neesham left tailenders Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry at the crease (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC 2019: Patient Rohit century gives India winning start to World Cup

India were cautious in their reply and the game was in the balance when Virat Kohli (18) was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with the score on 54 for two in the 16th over. (Photo: AFP)

ICC World Cup 2019: India kick off their campaign with win over South Africa

South Africa remains in Southampton to face West Indies, needing a convincing win to maintain any hope of advancing to the playoffs. (Photo: AFP)

Australia are prepared for the 'short stuff' against West Indies

West Indies shot Pakistan out for a dismal 105 in their World Cup opening game last week in a devastating spell, exploiting the weakness of the Pakistani batsmen. (Photo: AFP)

‘Bumrah showed no mercy’: Sehwag

Virendra Sehwag (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham