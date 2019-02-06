LIVE| NZ vs Ind 1st T20: Men in Blue win toss and opt to field

With the ODI series under the belt, Rohit Sharma-led India will shift the focus to the shorter format of the game when they meet Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is on Wednesday.(Photo: AFP)

Wellington: Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided that the visitors would bowl.

Both Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni return to the playing XI, whereas Doug Bracewell and James Neesham miss out for the hosts.

Rohit Sharma calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20I

NZ XI: T Seifert, C Munro, K Williamson, D Mitchell, R Taylor, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, S Kuggeleijn, T Southee, I Sodhi, L Ferguson

With the ODI series under the belt, Rohit Sharma-led India will shift the focus to the shorter format of the game when they meet Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is here on Wednesday.

While permanent skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the forthcoming series, MS Dhoni returns to the squad with an eye to play his first T20I since July 2018, when India played England.

Young batting sensation Rishabh Pant also returns to the Men in Blue set-up after having been rested for the New Zealand ODIs.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be desperate to turn things around after a 1-4 drubbing. They do hold an upper hand over India in the shortest format. They beat India 2-0 in the 2008-09 in the sole bilateral series played on New Zealand soil till date.

The Black Caps edged the sub-continental side 1-0 in a two-match away series in 2012 before losing 1-2 in India in 2017-18.

The ball swung initially at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday and New Zealand pacers will be itching to exploit that but they won't have the services of premier fast bowler Trent Boult, who has been rested.

It will be interesting to see what rookie all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and pacer Blair Tickner do in their debut series.

Squads:

Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.