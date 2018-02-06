search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Dravid unhappy with BCCI over cash award disparity for India U-19 staff, players

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
The national cricket board announced cash prizes of Rs 50, 30 and 20 lakhs for Dravid, the players and the support staff respectively.
The former India skipper wants all the members to be paid equally having emphasised the importance of no discrimination in rewards. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw’s India U-19 Team scripted history on Saturday after beating Australia in the finals and becoming the first team to win the coveted prize for a record four times.

With congratulatory messages pouring in from all corners, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lauded the effort of the Indian colts by announcing cash prizes for entire team management.

 

The national cricket board announced cash prizes of Rs 50, 30 and 20 lakhs for Dravid, the players and the support staff respectively. But it is learnt that the great disparity in cash prizes have left Dravid disappointed, according to a report by The Indian Express.

But according to the report, the former India skipper wants all the members to be paid equally having emphasised the importance of no discrimination in rewards.  

Addressing the media on Monday after the entire team returned from the Oceania Continent, the batting legend praised the effort of his staff behind the scenes.

“It’s a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids,” he said.

"The real satisfaction, in my opinion, is the process that was followed over the last 14-16 months, the whole planning and preparation that has gone into, not necessarily for this World Cup, but for developing the U19 players. It was great team work, guys behind the scenes, the selectors, NCA, the BCCI setting up games and series. Winning a tournament like this is a good reflection of the team work," the 45-year-old added.

Earlier in 2017, Dravid sparked surprises by opting to choose a junior national coaching contract over a lucrative offer by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCCI pays him Rs 4 crore annually for a 3-year-contract which includes taking charge of the Indian junior and A teams.

 

