LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)

Cape Town: Vernon Philander removed Cheteshwar Pujara in the first ball after lunch break, as India lost half their side.

India 92-7 from 41.4 overs

WICKET!Dale Steyn has joined the party, as he has removed Wriddhiman Saha. India, though, have avoided follow-on.

WICKET | Goes from bad to worse for the Indians as Steyn removes Saha for a duck, lbw. India 92/7 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/KoEx4uzVcE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

India 81-6 from 38.5 overs

WICKET! Philander does the trick again, as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes a stunning catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin for 12 runs.

India 76-5 from 36.1 overs

WICKET! Vernon Philander has struck just after lunch, as he successfully removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 26, as captain du Plessis completes the catch.

WICKET | Philander with the first ball of the second session gets Pujara 26 caught at third slip by captain Faf Du Plessis. India 76/5 #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/i0yYnQfU4V — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

Lunch break report

South Africa dominated the first session on Day 2 of the first Test against India here on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding just 48 runs.

At lunch on the second day, India had posted a total of 76 for 4.

Situation at lunch break here at Newlands on Day 2 of the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/VSn3ZEfkly — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

The first four overs of the day ended in maiden overs, and it was only after that when the Indians opened their account for the day.

However, the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was short-lived when the former was struck LBW by Kagiso Rabada, departing for just 11 runs.

In came Ravichandran Ashwin, who has so far put up a 19-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

India 57-4 from 28.2 overs

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has removed Rohit Sharma, who departs after scoring just 11 runs. The Rohit-Pujara partnership has been broken.

WICKET | Rabada gets the breakthrough for the Proteas as he traps RG Sharma leg before wicket. India 57/4 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #freedomseries pic.twitter.com/Z9VTpRAfUi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

India 53-3 from 27 overs

After a slow start, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken the visitors past the 50-run mark. This partnership will be a crucial one for the visitors if they are to reach South Africa's total.

India 37/3 from 18 overs:

While there are no freebies on offer, Pujara and Rohit have looked solid and managed to deny South Africa any early success. India will want these two bat long and score big.

India 28-3 from 13 overs

Good start by the South African bowlers, as the duo of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander bowled two successive maiden overs at the start of Day 2.

first over for the day is a maiden from Dale Steyn. Philander coming in from the Wynberg End. India 28/3 #SAvsIND #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 6, 2018

Preview:

The onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and the lower middle-order as India, who are reduced to 28/3 by the trio of Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, target a comeback of sorts on Day two of the first South Africa versus India Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar started India’s South African campaign on a bright note, scalping three wickets in his first three overs on the opening day of the opening Test, AB de Villiers and skipper Faf du Plessis’ fifties and some crucial runs from the lower order guided the hosts to 286.

With 11 overs to handle till the close of play on Day 1 though, India’s good show with the ball was slightly undone as the South African pace-bowling trio sent Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli packing, leaving the visitors three-wicket down and trailing by 258 runs.

While South Africa will be looking to run through the Indian batting line-up on Saturday, India will look to bounce back in style.