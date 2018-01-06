search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Score: India 92/7 after 41.4 overs, Hardik Pandya (16*), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0*) ; Philander (3/19), Steyn (2/36) . Trail SA by 194 runs.
Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)
 Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)

Cape Town: Vernon Philander removed Cheteshwar Pujara in the first ball after lunch break, as India lost half their side.

India 92-7 from 41.4 overs

 

WICKET!Dale Steyn has joined the party, as he has removed Wriddhiman Saha. India, though, have avoided follow-on.

India 81-6 from 38.5 overs

WICKET! Philander does the trick again, as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes a stunning catch to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin for 12 runs.

India 76-5 from 36.1 overs

WICKET! Vernon Philander has struck just after lunch, as he successfully removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 26, as captain du Plessis completes the catch.

 

Lunch break report

South Africa dominated the first session on Day 2 of the first Test against India here on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding just 48 runs.

At lunch on the second day, India had posted a total of 76 for 4.

The first four overs of the day ended in maiden overs, and it was only after that when the Indians opened their account for the day.

However, the partnership between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara was short-lived when the former was struck LBW by Kagiso Rabada, departing for just 11 runs.

In came Ravichandran Ashwin, who has so far put up a 19-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

India 57-4 from 28.2 overs

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada has removed Rohit Sharma, who departs after scoring just 11 runs. The Rohit-Pujara partnership has been broken.

India 53-3 from 27 overs

After a slow start, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken the visitors past the 50-run mark. This partnership will be a crucial one for the visitors if they are to reach South Africa's total.

India 37/3 from 18 overs:

While there are no freebies on offer, Pujara and Rohit have looked solid and managed to deny South Africa any early success. India will want these two bat long and score big. 

India 28-3 from 13 overs

Good start by the South African bowlers, as the duo of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander bowled two successive maiden overs at the start of Day 2.

Preview:

The onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and the lower middle-order as India, who are reduced to 28/3 by the trio of Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel, target a comeback of sorts on Day two of the first South Africa versus India Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar started India’s South African campaign on a bright note, scalping three wickets in his first three overs on the opening day of the opening Test, AB de Villiers and skipper Faf du Plessis’ fifties and some crucial runs from the lower order guided the hosts to 286.

With 11 overs to handle till the close of play on Day 1 though, India’s good show with the ball was slightly undone as the South African pace-bowling trio sent Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli packing, leaving the visitors three-wicket down and trailing by 258 runs.

While South Africa will be looking to run through the Indian batting line-up on Saturday, India will look to bounce back in style.

Tags: south africa vs india, live cricket score, cape town test
Location: South Africa, Western Cape, Cape Town


Related Stories

South Africa vs India: Has Ajinkya Rahane's poor run put his starting spot in doubt?
South Africa vs India, Tests ODIs T20s: Schedule, squads, match-timings, live stream
South Africa vs India: More open-minded in my preparation than last time, says Vijay
South Africa vs India: Green tops put Virat Kohli and co's winning run under threat


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10.or D review: A stock Android treat on a very tight budget

If everyday performance and a good build quality are your concern, then the 10.or D makes for a wise choice.
 

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why Kate can wear tiaras but Meghan will have to wait

Meghan Markle won't be borrowing from the Queen's royal collection until she's officially part of the family. (Alexi Lubomirski/ AP)
 

Honor View 10 review: A superb flagship alternative

With the View 10, Honor has delivered its latest salvo in the battle against other mainstream manufacturers and the results are very compelling.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test Day 2: Dale Steyn dismisses Wriddhiman Saha, visitors 7 down

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, as the latter looks very disappointed. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2018: Not retained by KKR, Gautam Gambhir to join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL triumphs, was not retained by the side during IPL 2018 player retention. (Photo: PTI)

Almost took Uber to hotel before AB de Villiers saved us: South Africa batting coach

India gave away 25-30 extra runs in 1st innings to South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with figures of 4 for 87 but missed out on a five-for as Shikhar Dhawan dropped Keshav Maharaj (then on nought) at slip. But the seamer is not at all disappointed. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: How Dhoni, Raina and Jadeja signed Chennai Super Kings contracts for IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings sprang no surprises as they retained MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League 2018 player retention. (Photo: BCCI)

Netizens demand an explanation from Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar’s sports-based entertainment company, Smaaash Entertainment, was one such high-profile centre that found itself in the midst of the storm. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham