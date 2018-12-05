Here’s India’s 12-man squad for the first Test vs Australia in Adelaide

India will kick-start their Test campaign against Australia from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)

Adelaide: Indian batting all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has been included in the 12-member squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the first Test against Australia, beginning December 6.

The 25-year-old had made his Test debut against England at Kennington Oval in September, this year, scoring 56 runs and scalping three wickets in the match with an impressive economy rate of 3.62.

Vihari is likely to be in competition with right-hand batsman Rohit Sharma to get a spot in the playing eleven. Sharma played his last Test in January 2018 against South Africa scoring 10 and 47 runs in the two innings of the match.

India have rested their hopes on the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay to tackle the Australian pacers on the bouncy tracks.

In the bowling department, India have opted for three specialist pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while Ravichandran Ashwin will be at the helm of the spin attack.

India will kick-start their Test campaign against Australia from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Following are the 12-member Indian squad announced for Adelaide Test:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.