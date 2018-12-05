search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Here’s India’s 12-man squad for the first Test vs Australia in Adelaide

ANI
Published Dec 5, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2018, 10:47 am IST
India have picked 3 specialist pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while R Ashwin will be the lone specialist spinner.
India will kick-start their Test campaign against Australia from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)
 India will kick-start their Test campaign against Australia from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: AFP)

Adelaide: Indian batting all-rounder Hanuma Vihari has been included in the 12-member squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the first Test against Australia, beginning December 6.

The 25-year-old had made his Test debut against England at Kennington Oval in September, this year, scoring 56 runs and scalping three wickets in the match with an impressive economy rate of 3.62.

 

Vihari is likely to be in competition with right-hand batsman Rohit Sharma to get a spot in the playing eleven. Sharma played his last Test in January 2018 against South Africa scoring 10 and 47 runs in the two innings of the match.

India have rested their hopes on the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay to tackle the Australian pacers on the bouncy tracks.

In the bowling department, India have opted for three specialist pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while Ravichandran Ashwin will be at the helm of the spin attack.

India will kick-start their Test campaign against Australia from December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Following are the 12-member Indian squad announced for Adelaide Test:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

...
Tags: australia vs india, adelaide test, virat kohli, hanuma vihari, rohit sharma


Related Stories

Australia axe Mitchell Marsh as Usman Khawaja returns against India in Adelaide
If people think we have prepared only for Virat Kohli, they're silly: Mitchell Marsh
Virat Kohli can still be rattled, don't let him be a bully: Ponting to Australia
Only Virat Kohli stood out in India's away tours, have options to stop him: Hazlewood
If India don't win this time, they will never win in Australia: Dean Jones
I see this as 'significant chance' for India, says Steve Waugh
'Sick of ball tampering talk' – Tim Paine focuses on India challenge


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists develop nasal spray that can help tackle chronic snoring

Sleep apnoea can also lead to heart disease if left untreated (Photo: AFP)
 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Indian summer as 'Swami Army' flock to Aussie cricket grounds

If India manage to win the four-match Test series in Australia, it will be a big reward for the diehard fans, whose regular chants of

Australia axe Mitchell Marsh as Usman Khawaja returns against India in Adelaide

Ahead of the first Test against India, Australian skipper Tim Paine said that Mitchell Marsh's omission was due to a lack of consistency and he would benefit from returning to Sheffield Shield cricket to find form again. (Photo: AFP)

Ind vs Aus: History beckons

Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez to retire from Test cricket after New Zealand series

Hafeez has so far scored 3644 runs with 10 hundreds and 12 half centuries, with the chance to add to that in his second innings in this Test. (Photo: AP)

IPL 2019: Delhi Daredevils now Delhi Capitals; Iyer to captain under coach Ponting

Pravin Amre remains a part of the support staff and joining him next season will be Mohammad Kaif. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham