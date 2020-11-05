Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa 'clears' LPL

The President of Sri Lanka has "cleared" the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials, including the president Shammi Silva, and the tournament director Ravin Wickeramratne met the president on Thursday morning. In the meeting, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa cleared the tournament.

The meeting was also attended by the health ministry officials and country's sports minister Namal Rajapaksha.

"The President was keen to have the event be staged in the country and backed the sports activities be brought to normal," the source, who was present at the meeting confirmed.

It has also been decided that only a 7-day quarantine will be required for the players and during this period also, the players would be able to have training inside the bio-bubble.

"The health ministry will now issue further guidelines whether the players coming from overseas need to confine in the room for 1 or 2-days during this 7-day period."

All matches will be played at one venue - Hambantota.