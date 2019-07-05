Sanjay Manjrekar trolled again over his commentary!

Comedian RJ Balaji, who turned hero with his political satire LKG earlier this year and is also part of the Tamil cricket commentary panel of Star Sports Network, has openly trolled former Indian batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who is presently one of the most trolled personalities on social media.

Balaji openly made fun of Manjrekar over his commentary with Sadagopan Ramesh for the India vs Bangladesh match recently, and the video has since gone viral.

“Suddenly without demanding a salary hike, I started to receive money from the channel in sacks. Not only me, even Sadagopan Ramesh and Nani started to receive money from them. Then we realised the number of subscribers for the Tamil version has gone up and the reason behind the increase is because the English version had Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary panel. Thank you, Sanjay Manrekar. The reason behind me wearing this coat, watch and these shoes is all because of you. Even Gujarat people started to watch the Tamil version because of your commentary only,” trolled RJ Balaji.

Earlier, many Tamil celebrities including Anirudh Ravichander, Singer Srinivas and Siddharth also expressed their annoyance towards Manjrekar’s biased commentary through their official Twitter accounts.