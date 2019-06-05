ICC Worldcup 2019: Men in blue to sport orange jerseys in selected games

The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England. (Photo: PTI)

India cricketers are likely to sport orange jerseys instead of the usual blue in selected games of the ongoing World Cup, including the one against hosts England on June 30. The jersey, which will be predominantly orange with a tinge of blue, will be unveiled during the course of the tournament. “The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon,” a BCCI source said.

The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England.

“For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match,” the ICC had said in a release.