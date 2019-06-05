Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 05 Jun 2019 ICC Worldcup 2019: M ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC Worldcup 2019: Men in blue to sport orange jerseys in selected games

PTI
Published Jun 5, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 2:53 am IST
The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon.
The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England. (Photo: PTI)
 The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England. (Photo: PTI)

India cricketers are likely to sport orange jerseys instead of the usual blue in selected games of the ongoing World Cup, including the one against hosts England on June 30. The jersey, which will be predominantly orange with a tinge of blue, will be unveiled during the course of the tournament. “The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon,” a BCCI source said.

The need for an alternative jersey arose after International Cricket Council issued a guideline before the start of the Word Cup, requiring teams to have two different uniforms for all its televised tournaments except hosts England.

 

“For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match,” the ICC had said in a release.

...
Tags: icc 2019 world cup, bcci, international cricket council (icc)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Britain’s Johanna Konta en route to her 6-1, 6-4 win over Sloane Stephens of the US in their French Open quarterfinal at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Cakewalk for Johanna Konta

Mohammad Hafeez celebrates the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday. (Photo: AP)

ICC Worldcup 2019: Hafeez puts it to team work

England captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the match against Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Eoin Morgan blames fumbling fielders for shocking loss

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali collects the ball during the game against England.

ICC: Worldcup 2019: When umpires scuttled foul play



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

Ilaiyaraaja.
 

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo: File)
 

Ford India introduces 2019 EcoSport line-up, slashes prices

2019 EcoSport line-up showcases Ford India's continuous efforts to increase localisation, resulting in greater value being passed on to customers across the variants, the company said.
 

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

OPPO and Xiami is at the forefront of smartphone technology.
 

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)
 

Audi A3 gets a massive price cut as part of its 5 year anniversary celebration

New prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Worldcup 2019: Hafeez puts it to team work

Mohammad Hafeez celebrates the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Eoin Morgan blames fumbling fielders for shocking loss

England captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the match against Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

ICC: Worldcup 2019: When umpires scuttled foul play

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali collects the ball during the game against England.

New zeal

Mohammad Saifuddin of Bangladesh celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen on Sunday.

ICC Worldcup 2019: Virat Kohli may pick extra seamer

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham