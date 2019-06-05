Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: India kick off their campaign with win over South Africa

Published Jun 5, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 11:08 pm IST
Rohit Sharma made the most of an early reprieve to post an unbeaten 122 and guide India to a six-wicket win.
South Africa remains in Southampton to face West Indies, needing a convincing win to maintain any hope of advancing to the playoffs. (Photo: AFP)
 South Africa remains in Southampton to face West Indies, needing a convincing win to maintain any hope of advancing to the playoffs. (Photo: AFP)

An opening victory for India has South Africa's Cricket World Cup campaign teetering on the edge.

Rohit Sharma made the most of an early reprieve to post an unbeaten 122 and guide India to a six-wicket win over an injury-depleted South Africa.

 

Sharma's let off came in the second over - Kagiso Rabada's first - when he fended at a short ball which brushed his glove and carried to second slip, but South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis wasn't able to grab it.

He was also dropped on 107 before India surpassed the victory target of 228 with 15 balls to spare, consigning South Africa to a third straight defeat.

After waiting until day seven to get its campaign started, India will have to turn around quickly to play defending champion Australia at the Oval on Sunday.

South Africa remains in Southampton to face West Indies, needing a convincing win to maintain any hope of advancing to the playoffs.

