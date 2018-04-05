search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Don't tell us what to do: Sachin Tendulkar slams Shahid Afridi over J&K tweet

ANI
Published Apr 5, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
After security forces in Kashmir killed 12 terrorists, Afridi took to Twitter and said "innocents" were being shot down in Kashmir.
Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)
 Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday slammed former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for meddling in India's internal matter.

When asked about Afridi's comments about Kashmir, Tendulkar said, "We have got capable people to manage and run our country. No outsider needs to know or tell us what we need to do."

 

After security forces in Kashmir killed 12 terrorists, Afridi took to Twitter and said "innocents" were being shot down in Kashmir.

"Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?" Afridi tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country.

"As an Indian you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure. But having said that, it's a very personal choice for someone to make comment about certain issues," Kohli said.

The 29-year-old, who is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, added, "Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don't engage in it. Obviously, it goes without saying that your priority stays with your nation and anything that opposes it, you oppose it as well."

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev also hit back at Afridi over his anti-India remark, saying that one should not give importance to people like the former Pakistan skipper.

"Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people," Dev, who won India's first World Cup in 1983, said.

Joining the bandwagon of cricketers slamming Afridi for his controversial tweet on Kashmir issue, Indian batsman Suresh Raina called on the 38-year-old to rather ask Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in Kashmir.

"Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence," he tweeted.

Soon after Afridi's tweet, Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had mocked the former Pakistan player and referred to him as a perennially immature person.

Gambhir had written that Afridi's tweet on the current situation in Kashmir and his reference to United Nations was according to "his age bracket".

"Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir and @UN. What's there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means "UNDER NINTEEN" his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no-ball!!! (sic)," Gambhir tweeted.

At least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate encounters that broke out in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters.

Tags: sachin tendulkar, shahid afridi, jammu & kashmir
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

After Gambhir, here's how other Indian cricketers responded to Afridi's J & K tweet
Shahid Afridi tweets twice on Kashmir, Gautam Gambhir bowls him out with reply
Gautam Gambhir slams ‘Under Nineteen’, ‘retard’ Shahid Afridi on J&K tweet
Will politics define Shahid Afridi’s relation with Virat Kohli? Pak cricketer answers


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't tell us what to do: Sachin Tendulkar slams Shahid Afridi over J&K tweet

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his priority stays with his nation and that he would never support anyone who opposes his country. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)
 

Facebook makes Terms and Data Policy clearer

Facebook is not asking for new rights to collect, use or share your data on Facebook. They are also not changing any of the privacy choices you’ve made in the past.
 

Here's how Facebook's plans to restrict data access

Facebook expects to make more changes over the coming months — and will keep its users updated on their progress.
 

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Tamasha'.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith is no cheat, I sympathise with him, says Sourav Ganguly

“I just wish them (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) luck and hopefully they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well,” said Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI / AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rs 6032.5 crores and counting! Star, Sony, Jio in slugfest for India games media deal

The Global Consolidated Rights (which includes broadcast as well as digital rights for India and Rest of the World) bid has already witnessed a quantum jump from the 2012 Star TV bid of Rs 3851 crore. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith is no cheat, I sympathise with him, says Sourav Ganguly

“I just wish them (Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft) luck and hopefully they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck, and come back and (play) well,” said Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: PTI / AFP / AP)

A book on Indian cricket ethos

C.K. Nayudu, India’s first Test captain, along with the team during the country’s Test debut at London in 1932.

Ball culprits have been hung, drawn and quartered

David Warner

After Gambhir, here's how other Indian cricketers responded to Afridi's J & K tweet

Former India player Mohammad Kaif said Afridi would not have made the comments had Pakistani cricketers were still playing in the Indian Premier League. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham