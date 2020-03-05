Women's T20 World Cup: Rains help India reach maiden final

A general view of the Sydney Cricket Ground during rain that delayed the first Twenty20 womens World Cup cricket semi final match between India and England in Sydney on March 5, 2020(AFP)

Sydney: An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final after their last-four clash against England was washed out on Thursday.

Persistent rain since morning delayed the toss and eventually the semifinal was called off without a ball being bowled, taking Indians into the summit clash and leaving England players in tears.

Really frustrating. Not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us No reserve day, no chance of getting play, and ultimately that loss against South Africa cost us,”

Heather Knight, England captain

Knight said her team paid the price for not starting the tournament well.

Her India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur also agreed that the semifinals should have had a reserve day, a request which was made by Cricket Australia but turned down by the ICC.

India had topped Group A with four victories in as many matches while England had finished second in Group B with three wins and a defeat. England had ended runners-up in the previous edition.

Four-time champions Australia are scheduled to take on South Africa later in the second semi-final, with that match also under threat.

If the second semifinal between South Africa and reigning champions Australia is also washed out then the Proteas will advance to the summit clash since they topped their group.