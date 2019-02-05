search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 5, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 11:31 am IST
India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.
After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu will make it to India’s World Cup squad later this year.

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer.

 

“Rayudu played well. He fizzled out in the middle but has played well overall and I think he will go to the WC and he will play in India after this and he will score runs and go to the WC,” the 46-year-old was quoted saying by India TV.  

"This is a settled team and the 14-15 core of the team is settled and I hope all these players are fit come the World Cup and this team will be a strong team," he added.

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

...
Tags: sourav ganguly, ambati rayudu, team india, 2019 icc cricket world cup


Related Stories

Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket
Australia vs India: Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action in Sydney ODI
Sourav Ganguly lauds 'consistent' Kohli, Rohit following India's ODI series win vs NZ
Rishabh Pant is one for future: Sourav Ganguly hails India's Test keeper-batsman

Latest From Sports

With the third game against White Ferns on February 1, Mithali became the first-ever woman cricketer to play 200 one-day internationals. (Photo: AFP)

NZW vs INDW: Team India is dependent on spinners, says Mithali Raj

Brathwaite previously skippered West Indies in their series defeat by Bangladesh in November when Holder was injured. (Photo: AFP)

West Indies vs England: Kraigg Brathwaite to captain hosts in third Test

While admitting that New Zealand is going to be a difficult tournament, Rahim said that their team would do well against the Black Caps. (Photo: AP)

New Zealand tour an ideal preparation for World Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim

Liverpool is still top of the English Premier League by three points despite being held 1-1 by West Ham on Monday after also drawing with Leicester in the previous game. (Photo: AP)

Premier League: Liverpool held by West Ham as title challenge falters again



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

NZW vs INDW: Team India is dependent on spinners, says Mithali Raj

With the third game against White Ferns on February 1, Mithali became the first-ever woman cricketer to play 200 one-day internationals. (Photo: AFP)

West Indies vs England: Kraigg Brathwaite to captain hosts in third Test

Brathwaite previously skippered West Indies in their series defeat by Bangladesh in November when Holder was injured. (Photo: AFP)

New Zealand tour an ideal preparation for World Cup: Mushfiqur Rahim

While admitting that New Zealand is going to be a difficult tournament, Rahim said that their team would do well against the Black Caps. (Photo: AP)

RCB's domestic players set to undergo Yo-Yo test at conditioning camp ahead of IPL

Eight players have already joined the camp which also includes Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dubey among others. (Photo: PTI)

Babar Azam yet to match Virat Kohli's class but more to come from him: Mickey Arthur

Azam has proved that he could perform outside the sub-continent as well, said the Pakistan coach. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham