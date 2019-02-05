Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly feels that middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu will make it to India’s World Cup squad later this year.

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer.

“Rayudu played well. He fizzled out in the middle but has played well overall and I think he will go to the WC and he will play in India after this and he will score runs and go to the WC,” the 46-year-old was quoted saying by India TV.

"This is a settled team and the 14-15 core of the team is settled and I hope all these players are fit come the World Cup and this team will be a strong team," he added.

India begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.