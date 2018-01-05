LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st Test: AB de Villiers, du Plessis steer hosts to safety at lunch

Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game.(Photo: BCCI)

Cape Town: As the second session of the Cape Town Test approaches on Day 1, both the sides will aim to pile the pressure on each other. After striking 3 early wickets, Virat Kohli's men will aim to break the partnership between AB de Villiers and Faf Du Plessis which has brought the home team back in the game. Having settled well, the duo will be eyeing something around 250-300.

Lunch:

South Africa batsmen AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis took the hosts back on track on Day one of the first Test against India here on Friday, as they headed for the lunch break at 107-3.

After winning the toss, du Plessis decided that they will bat first. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he took all the three wickets of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla.

Following Amla’s wicket, de Villiers and captain du Plessis ensured that the Proteas were back in the game. During the course, de Villiers got to his 41st Test fifty.

South Africa 107-3 after 26 overs:

That's the end of the 1st session of this 1st #SunfoilTest of the #FreedomSeries. A good recovery by SA to reach the break on 107/3. @ABdeVilliers17 59, @faf1307 37 #ProteaFire #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ITApW0sG67 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

100 comes up for South Africa! Du Plessis and de Villiers have steered the home side to safe waters after Bhuvneshwar Kumar left them reeling at 12-3. De Villiers has been the destructor-in-chief and has also allowed du Plessis his own freedom to play his natural game. India is currently running out of ideas, can they bounce back?

Here's the 100 for SA as De Villiers pulls Kumar for four. It's 102/3 and these two, the other being Du Plessis, have fought back brilliantly from 12/3 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/LIne9DB5A0 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

Strong recovery by SA largely through ABD's blazing counterattack. I's say advantage India still. But need early breakthrough post-lunch! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 5, 2018

Bhuvneshwar has done his bit...couldn’t have given a better start. Over to hit-the-deck bowlers (Shami and Bumrah) to inflict damage now. It’ll be interesting to see how many overs Pandya bowls in the second session. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2018

South Africa 55-3 after 15 overs:

Fifty up between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers and it has not come easy. Faf du Plessis and de Villiers have steadied the team's ship after the early shock, but the team needs more from them. De Villiers has been smacking boundaries for fun while the Proteas skipper is happy to play second fiddle.

The counter-attacking by De Villiers (37 off 37) has seen SA coast past 50 and also now raise the 50-stand with Du Plessis (16). SA 63/3 #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/6u8wtDKnIJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

And to think that there was talk that Bavuma might play ahead of AB!! The champion is pulling the game back SA's way — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2018

India, meanwhile, are extracting a lot from the pitch. Bumrah is getting a lot of assistance with the incoming delivery. But this session has belonged to Bhuvi.

Four boundaries in a Kumar over by De Villiers helps SA more than double their score to 32/3 at the end of 9 overs. 17 from the over with AB on to 23* #ProteaFire #SAvIND #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/n4VqqjG1i9 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

India have struck early on by getting rid of Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla early on. Two experienced campaigners, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis will aim to soak the pressure after the early blows.

South Africa 13-3 after 5 overs:

WICKET! India get the big fish and it's a third one for Bhuvneshwar in just his 3rd over. Pitched on a good length and Amla looks to punch it off the back foot. Slashes at the delivery and gives Saha an easy catch behind the stumps. India on a roll and dejected faces in the South Africa dugout.

Wicket! The magical start from India continues as Kumar grabs a third wicket when Amla edges him to Saha for 3. SA 12/3 in just the fifth over #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/nVJ5Fe0ZcJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

What. A. Start. Bhuvneshwar ‘Swing ka Raj’ Kumar 🙏🙌 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2018

South Africa 7-2 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Up goes the finger and Markram has to make his way to the pavilion. Bhuvneshwar bowls a tight one, that nips back in. Markram is in two minds about his shot and gets hit below the knee roll. Captain Kohli is delighted with the wicket.

Wicket! This is a phenomenal start by India as Markram (5) is trapped LBW by Kumar with the final ball of the 3rd over. SA 7/2 #INDvSA #FreedomSeries #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/7Hkrf2AQyG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

South Africa 0-1 after 1 over:

WICKET! How much time did that take? Smart piece bowling by Bhuvneshwar to get India the first breakthrough. Sets the first two deliveries on the leg side and forces the southpaw to play at it on the third. The ball nips away and gets the outside edge.

Wicket! India make a fantastic start as Elgar edges Kumar's third delivery behind to Saha for a duck. SA 0/1 #INDvSA #FreedomSeries #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/47Coqw1XI4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

What a start, always thought bowling first may not be a bad option. Test of India's seam bowling strength and whether that can pull India into the game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2018

An exciting contest on offer as Virat Kohli's India lock horns with South Africa. Kohli and Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis have taken bold choices with the first XI. The home side have opted to go with a four-man pace attack, leaving onus on the batsmen. Kohli has also made a bold pick by roping in Hardik Pandya in place of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Wow, this Indian team not short of surprises. But they are backing words with actions. Playing the all-rounder and no Rahane is a huge call — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 5, 2018

Rahane’s absence will be felt in the slip cordon too. Remember, India’s record in slips isn’t very good. Best hands dropped. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2018

Team news:

Here's how both the teams line-up for the Cape Town Test -

It's what we've been waiting for, the SA team news and here it is. @ABdeVilliers17 and @DaleSteyn62 are both back in what is a strong line-up of four fast bowlers and the one spinner #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/yMCh95xbjB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

IND XI: S Dhawan, M Vijay, C Pujara, V Kohli, RG Sharma, W Saha, H Pandya, R Ashwin, B Kumar, M Shami, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2018

Toss:

Out of the 14 matches that have taken place in Cape Town, only three matches have been won by the team who won the toss and elected to bat since 2001. Du Plessis however feels that stats don't matter.

"The wicket is a lot slower on day one, it does move around a little bit, but it is definitely slower and then it quickens up and obviously a nice seam attack likes a bit of extra pace. It will get better to bat on as the day wears on. I don't look too much into stats. The conditions have changed over the last two years," the South Africa skipper.

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa wins the toss. Elects to bat first in the 1st Test at Cape Town #FreedomSeries #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lFkTJMVNpb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2018

His back and South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat in this 1st Test of the #FreedomSeries against India in Cape Town. Teams to follow #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dUKMlo13A3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

Virat Kohli on Jasprit Bumrah's selection: "He has come a long way and he has done really well in the limited overs cricket. He is bowling a really heavy ball and he has been the most impressive seamer here in our preparations. We are very excited to have him start his Test career today and wish him all the best. "

Big news coming in from Newlands is that India's limited-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah has been handed his Test debut.

@DaleSteyn62 warming up ahead of the 1st Sunfoil Test here at Newlands #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/n8lwWZy1ou — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2018

The two teams will be playing for this:

Preview:

India’s 2018 tour of South Africa begins today with both the teams squaring off in the first contest of the three-match series at Cape Town on Friday. Two teams, both leading the charts for the ICC Test rankings have a lot to offer in the coming series.

The last time the two nations faced each other was back in 2015 when the Proteas toured India and eventually went on to lose the Test series. AB de Villiers’ side were denied the no.1 Test rankings and will be aiming to settle a score with the visitors right away.

Virat Kohli’s India, on the other hand, looks to shed the tag of ‘poor travellers’ having won nine Test series in a row, equalling the record previously held by Australia. However, they are yet to win a Test series in South Africa and the alien conditions will test their true potential.

The current Indian side looks equipped to break the streak with a good balance in the squad. Particularly, the bowling attack has a lot bite to offer and has the ability to scalp all 20 wickets in a match.

India is also fortunate to be presented with an opportunity to start the series on a confident note. The Newlands green top has favourable batting and bowling conditions that could see any side pull this through.

What also is to be noted that the home side has the upper hand with the return of key players from their squad. AB de Villiers returns after a two-year absence from first-class cricket, while the bowling attack will witness the comeback of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

Since 1992, the visitors have won only two out of 17 Test matches played on South African soil – one under Rahul Dravid in 2006-07 and the other under the mantle of former India skipper MS Dhoni in 2010-11. Can they pull it off this time?

Update Here