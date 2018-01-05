search on deccanchronicle.com
IPL 2018 retention: Royal Challengers Bangalore make Virat Kohli costliest player

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2018, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
RCB made Kohli their unanimous choice for yet another season by paying the maximum amount in the league 10-year history.
Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title. (Photo:PTI)
Mumbai: Lady luck seems to be smiling on Team India skipper Virat Kohli who became the most expensive player in IPL history after being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore who spent Rs 17 crore to buy his services.

Virat, who has part of the franchise since the very first season, will continue to lead the side who are chasing their first Indian Premier League title.

 

In the IPL player retention event for 2018 season which took place in Mumbai on Thursday, RCB made Kohli their unanimous choice for yet another season by paying the maximum amount in the league 10-year history.

Virat who is currently with Team India in South Africa beat the previous best amount paid by now dysfunctional  Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) who splashed Rs 14.5 crore for England’s Ben Stokes last season.

Besides spending on Kohli, RCB also retained South Africa's AB de Villiers and young  Sarfaraz Khan who was a surprise pick. leaving experienced campaigners like Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the auction pool. Sarfaraz has been retained for a salary of Rs 1.75 crore but it reflecting as Rs 3 crore towards the team’s fees paid.

Not only Virat , but Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings skipper  MS Dhoni also beat the valuation paid by RPS for English  all-rounder. Rohit Sharma who has been retained by  Mumbai Indians (MI) and MS Dhoni who was retained by Chennai Super Kings paid Rs 15 crore for their services.

