search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

IPL 2018 player retention: Crores to retain core

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KABEER KHAN
Published Jan 5, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 12:43 am IST
CSK, DD, Mumbai Indians and RCB hold back three players each.
Chennai Super Kings marked their return by retaining their top three Indian players — M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.(Photo: AFP/PTI)
 Chennai Super Kings marked their return by retaining their top three Indian players — M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.(Photo: AFP/PTI)

Mumbai: Of all the retained players from the 2018 IPL, Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan’s name raised many eyebrows. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) named him as their third retained player after Indian skipper Virat Kohli and South African AB de Villiers. RCB kept hold of the 20-year-old Sarfaraz for Rs 3 crore.

After the announcement of Virat and de Villiers, there was a buzz in the air that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle would be the next name but to the crowd’s surprise it was Sarfaraz who played his last competitive T20 in February last year.

 

a

RCB Chairman Amrit Thomas was all praise. “Sarfaraz is one of the players we believe will rise to great heights, not just in the IPL but in world cricket,” he said.

“We believe that together, Virat, AB de Villers and Sarfaraz embody the ‘play bold and fearless’ outlook that is inherent in RCB, and we are excited to retain them for IPL 2018,” Amrit added.

a

Delhi boys left out
Other bolt from the blue was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leaving skipper Gautam Gambhir and retaining just Sunil Narine and Andre Russel which is being speculated as a move to save the budget and use the Right to Match (RTM) at the player auctions. Another opener from Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan was not retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-hander has been a part of their squad since the inception of the team. VVS Laxman who represented the team revealed David Warner and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar as the players saved by SRH.
Dhoni & Co. reunite

Inevitably, Chennai Super Kings marked their return by retaining their top three Indian players — M.S. Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Six time finalists stuck to their core that helped them lift two IPL trophies in the past. The two time champions spent Rs 33 crore as they retained the trio.

New coach, old core
Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua, announced that Ricky Ponting will take over as the head coach. The capital based team retained South African allrounder Chris Morris along with the pair of young Indian lads Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. In the 2017 season, Pant scored 366 runs in 14 games in while the fresh Indian debutant Iyer scored 338 runs in 12 games. Both of them missed to score centuries by three and four runs respectively.

Single retentions
Champions of the first edition, Rajasthan Royals retained the Australian skipper Steve Smith who is their only player held back. The fashionable batsman scored 472 runs in 15 games for dissolved team Rising Pune Supergiant in the previous edition. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab retained left-arm spinner Axar Patel who is making rapid strides in international Twenty20 cricket. He has bagged 58 wickets in his 59 IPL games with KXIP.

Balanced champions
Champions Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to stay steady which leaves them with only Rs 47 crore to spend at the player auction. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils are other sides who have the same amount left to spend while RR and KXIP have the most (Rs 67.5 Cr) to spend.

Tags: hardik pandya, virat kohli, ab de villiers




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Pacers need to help Ashwin, says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

We have score to settle: Faf Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Can India upstage SA?

Virat Kohli during a practice session on Wednesday at Cape Town (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2018 player retention: Who retained whom, how many RTMs left with each team now?

Now with the retentions done and dusted, the IPL auctions will see a lot of big names go under the hammer. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings welcome MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja

Messages started to pour in on Twitter to welcome MS Dhoni,Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja in yellow colours. (Photo: DC file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham