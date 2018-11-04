search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs Windies 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav rips apart Caribbean middle-order

Published Nov 4, 2018, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
Score after 16 overs, West Indies 70-7: Fabian Allen 12(11), K Paul 1(3); U Yadav 3-0-21-1
India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
Kolkata: West Indies find themselves in deep trouble having lost seven wickets after being put to bat by India. Fabian Allen is in the middle along with Keemo Paul. 

West Indies 87-8 after 18 overs:

 

CAUGHT! Maiden T20I wicket for Khaleel Ahmed who gets the better of Fabian Allen. A slower delivery which the batsman misreads, scooping it straight to Umesh Yadav at deep mid-wicket. 

West Indies 63-7 after 15 overs:

LBW! Kuldeep Yadav gets the big fish Carlos Brathwaite who is trapped plump in front of the wickets. The Windies skipper wants a review but after consulting Fabian Allen, makes his way back.

West Indies 56-6 after 13 overs:

KULDEEP YADAV ON A ROLL! The chinaman bamboozles Rovman Powell with the wrong 'un and the batsman pokes a fine edge towards Dinesh Karthik who does the rest.

West Indies 54-5 after 12 overs:

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav joins the party with the dismissal of Darren Bravo. The batsman cleared his leg and tried to go big over long on but fails to make the connection. Shikhar Dhawan covers good ground and takes a brilliant catch in the deep. 

West Indies 49-4 after 10 overs:

CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya claims his maiden T20I wicket and it's his Mumbai Indians teammate, Kieron Pollard who is the victim. A quicker delivery this time and the big West Indies miscues his shot while attempting to play down the ground. 

West Indies 29-3 after 5 overs:

CAUGHT! Banged in short by Bumrah, Hetmyer backs off and pulls it wildly before getting a top edge which is safely collected by Karthik in the end.

West Indies 22-2 after 4 overs:

WICKET! What is going on? A horrible mix-up between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer sees the former being run-out. 

West Indies 22-1 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Shaped away late after pitching, Umesh draws Ramdin forward and the batsman nicks it towards Dinesh Karthiik behind the stumps.

Preview: 

The 'end of Dhoni era' notion has been dismissed unequivocally but then India, for the first time, will still be without the figure with a monumental body of work when they face West Indies in the opening T20 International on Sunday.

Less than a week after two-time World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left out of India's T20I squad, captain Virat Kohli has said he remains an integral part of India's plans.

Chief selector MSK Prasad also said that it was not the end of the road for Dhoni in T20Is.

With Kohli rested for the three matches, Rohit Sharma will lead the side against the reigning T20 champions.

Under Jason Holder, West Indies were mauled 0-2 in the Test series in six days' of action. In the following five-match ODI series, they posed some challenge before being thrashed 1-3 with a nine-wicket loss in Thiruvananthapuram in the final one-dayer.

But it will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begin its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride.

Brathwaite will be back at the same venue where he hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes to break the hearts of English fans by winning their second World Twenty20 title in 2016.

The Windies, who missed the big names in the Test and ODI series, will be bolstered by the arrival of star players Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, who will be back at his IPL home venue.

The stats also favour the World T20 holders who have a five-two record from eight exchanges from 2009-17.

India failed to overcome Brathwaite's men in their last four encounters and the Windies ended the home team's campaign in the 2016 T20I World Cup, defeating them in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

The 31-year-old has a world record score of 264 in ODIs at the Eden Gardens in 2014, besides winning two IPL titles, in 2013 and 2015. He would look to carry his fine form from the ODI series, in which he finished behind Kohli, with 389 runs, at a staggering average of 129.66.

Captaincy seems to bring out the best in Sharma who notched up 317 runs (average 105.66) in five innings in their title-winning campaign at the Asia Cup.

The Windies, on the other hand, will look forward to their youngster Shimron Hetmeyer, who scored 259 runs in the ODI series, including a century in Guwahati.

Kohli's absence would mean KL Rahul will come into the picture while Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are expected to add firepower in the middle order alongside Krunal Pandya.

Pant is expected to fulfil the wicket-keeping responsibilities while Karthik could take on one of the positions in the outfield.

The Indian seam attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, which now includes additional variation in the form of left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed.

In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will look to continue their chemistry, and India have also named uncapped Krunal Pandya and Shahbaz Nadeem, who returned with a record List A figures of 8/10 for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The Eden centre strip promises to be full of runs, and batsmen from both sides will look to make merry. 

(with agency inputs)

Toss: 

Playing XI: 

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the fifth and final India versus West Indies ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live streaming of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.

