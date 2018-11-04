search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Brian Lara hails 'leader' Virat Kohli, dismisses Sachin Tendulkar comparison

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
The West Indies batting great refused to comment on the Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar “who is better” debate.
Lara feels that nobody should sit in judgment to declare whether Viv Richards was better than Sir Garfield Sobers or Tendulkar was superior compared to Ricky Ponting as all these players brought different styles to the game. (Photo: AP)
 Lara feels that nobody should sit in judgment to declare whether Viv Richards was better than Sir Garfield Sobers or Tendulkar was superior compared to Ricky Ponting as all these players brought different styles to the game. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Eulogising Virat Kohli’s phenomenal achievements is the new normal and latest to join the bandwagon is West Indies legend Brian Lara, who is happy to find that the game “has a leader at the moment”. “Whatever Kohli is doing today is phenomenal.

The rate of scoring, his fitness, and the importance he gives to a lot of different things. It is great to see that the game has a leader at this moment,” Lara told PTI during an interaction on Saturday.

 

In the city to participate in the fourth edition of Krishnapatnam Port Golden Eagles Golf Championship, Lara refused to comment on the Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar “who is better” debate. Lara spoke about how he and Tendulkar never bothered about comparisons.

“If you talk about Sachin and me – you read a lot about it and you hear about the comparisons and it was not a significant thing (for us),” Lara said. “I am sure Kohli also does not pay much attention to these things. I think everyone gets it wrong. Everyone grows up in a different era and you have to appreciate what anyone brings to the table,” he added.

Lara feels that nobody should sit in judgment to declare whether Viv Richards was better than Sir Garfield Sobers or Tendulkar was superior compared to Ricky Ponting as all these players brought different styles to the game.

“In my era, you had (Rahul) Dravid, (Sachin)Tendulkar, (Jacques) Kallis, myself and Ricky Ponting – all of us brought something different to the table. How can any of us sit down here and say that somebody is better than Viv Richards, or Sir Garfield Sobers, or any of those great players?” he asked. “We just appreciate the career they have had and move on.”

During his playing days, Sachin Tendulkar was engaged in some fierce duel with a quality West Indies side of the 90’s but the steady decline of the Caribbean teams over the years, has disappointed his “friend”, said Lara.

“I paid a surprise visit to Sachin’s house. We not only spoke about golf, but also a lot on cricket. We spoke about the great fast bowlers like Curtly Ambrose. “During the conversation, I felt, he was disappointed with the present state of affairs in West Indies cricket, whose players are more interested in franchise cricket than playing international games,” Lara recalled his discussions with Tendulkar.

While he doesn’t have anything against players who are earning from cash-rich leagues, Lara appladed those Caribbean players, who are turning out for the West Indies for a far lesser salaries. Quality of coaching has also affected West Indies cricket badly.

“Let me explain, when Malcolm Marshall came into the scene, he was guided by Michael Holding, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner. These greats would have passed on their knowledge.”

“Likewise, when I came into the scene, Viv, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Gus Logie were the guys from whom you could learn a lot. And, I am just wondering about coaching. Whatever they teach now is mechanical. Our bowlers are not bowling freely compared to earlier generations. May be that is a hindrance,” he said.

...
Tags: virat kohli, team india, brian lara, sachin tendulkar


Related Stories

He idolised Sachin, don't compare both: Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma
India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India
Virat Kohli can keep Test cricket alive, India's seam attack the best: Graeme Smith
Virat Kohli equals Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj; eyes another Sachin Tendulkar ODI record
Dhoni only wanted to make way for Pant in T20s, remains integral part in ODIs: Kohli
Ind vs WI: Khaleel, Rayudu's performance big gains from series; say Kohli, Shastri
Virat Kohli one of the all-time leading players, says Sachin Tendulkar


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp: How to send secret messages to a group participant

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Seven gadgets to gift your loved ones this Diwali

(Representational image/ photo: Amazon Echo Plus)
 

Social media’s misinformation battle: No winners, so far

Facebook elections sign stands in the media area in Cleveland, before the first Republican presidential debate. With the US midterm elections coming soon on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, there are signs that they're making some headway, although they're still a long way from winning the war. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Confident of 2019 World Cup selection, need to play spin better: Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane has scored just three hundreds and eight fifties from 48 innings since 2016 but he remains confident that he will be able to convert the starts into big scores. (Photo: PTI)

He idolised Sachin, don't compare both: Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat's childhood coach also stressed that Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders in the three-match T20I series against West Indies. (Photo: PTI)

Women's World T20: Harmanpreet Kaur hopeful of good bowling show in Caribbean

India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland. (Photo: BCCI)

Yo-Yo test should not be sole criteria for selection, balanced approach needed: Kaif

Kaif also found it strange that Rishabh Pant is being tried as an outfielder in 50-over cricket. (Photo: AP)

Rohit Sharma's India face T20 test sans MS Dhoni the colossus as Windies seek revival

It will not be an easy task for India against the Carlos Brathwaite-led team as the two-month long series begin its final leg, giving the visitors a chance to regain some pride. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham