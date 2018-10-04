Records tumble as Prithvi Shaw scores hundred on Test debut in Rajkot

Prithvi, at 18 years and 329 days, became the second youngest to open the batting for India on Test debut. Only Vijay Mehra is ahead of him, who achieved the same when he was 17 years and 265 days. (Photo: AP)

Rajkot: Young India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has made a quick positive impact on his Test debut, having already scored his maiden century.

Prithvi, who was favoured over Shikhar Dhawan for the ongoing Tests against West Indies, broke numerous records and achievements.

The teenager also scored the fourth-fastest fifty by an Indian on Test debut. The Mumbai lad reached the milestone in just 56 balls. Yuvraj Singh is the quickest in that list, to reach the milestone in 42 balls.

Prithvi also became the third-fastest centurion (99 balls) on Test debut, only after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93 balls).

Shaw also became the youngest and the first Indian teenager to face the first ball of a Test.