search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Prithvi Shaw scored a hundred on debut as he and Cheteshwar Pujara continue to dominate the West Indies bowling attack on Day one of the first Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw departs for 134 at tea break
 
Sports, Cricket

Records tumble as Prithvi Shaw scores hundred on Test debut in Rajkot

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:06 pm IST
Prithvi, who was favoured over Shikhar Dhawan for the ongoing Tests against West Indies, broke numerous records and achievements.
Prithvi, at 18 years and 329 days, became the second youngest to open the batting for India on Test debut. Only Vijay Mehra is ahead of him, who achieved the same when he was 17 years and 265 days. (Photo: AP)
 Prithvi, at 18 years and 329 days, became the second youngest to open the batting for India on Test debut. Only Vijay Mehra is ahead of him, who achieved the same when he was 17 years and 265 days. (Photo: AP)

Rajkot: Young India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has made a quick positive impact on his Test debut, having already scored his maiden century.

Prithvi, who was favoured over Shikhar Dhawan for the ongoing Tests against West Indies, broke numerous records and achievements.

 

Prithvi, at 18 years and 329 days, became the second youngest to open the batting for India on Test debut. Only Vijay Mehra is ahead of him, who achieved the same when he was 17 years and 265 days.

The teenager also scored the fourth-fastest fifty by an Indian on Test debut. The Mumbai lad reached the milestone in just 56 balls. Yuvraj Singh is the quickest in that list, to reach the milestone in 42 balls.

Prithvi also became the third-fastest centurion (99 balls) on Test debut, only after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93 balls). 

Shaw also became the youngest and the first Indian teenager to face the first ball of a Test.

Tags: prithvi shaw, team india, india vs west indies


Related Stories

Virat bhai, Ravi sir have made me comfortable: Prithvi Shaw ahead of India Test debut
Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul to open: India declare 12-man squad for 1st Test vs Windies


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hug really does make one feel better after an argument

They believe this adds weight to other studies showing affectionate human touch has a calming effect on the nerves. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus 6 to be at its cheapest for 5 days, here's how

The OnePlus 6 embraces a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
 

WAG feud? Kohli’s wife Anushka, Dhawan’s wife Ayesha had a fight in England: report

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 342 runs in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, including two centuries, was dropped from the Indian team for the ongoing Tests against West Indies. (Photo: PTI / Instagram)
 

Trump picks Indian-American woman to head US nuclear energy division

Trump has nominated Rita Baranwal to be an assistant secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy, the White House said in a statement. (Photo: File)
 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

LIVE| IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1: Prithvi Shaw's hundred on debut leads India's charge

Prithvi Shaw scored a hundred on debut as he and Cheteshwar Pujara continue to dominate the West Indies bowling attack on Day one of the first Test in Rajkot. (Photo: AP)

WAG feud? Kohli’s wife Anushka, Dhawan’s wife Ayesha had a fight in England: report

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 342 runs in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, including two centuries, was dropped from the Indian team for the ongoing Tests against West Indies. (Photo: PTI / Instagram)

Talking points of low-key affair

KL Rahul

ICC investigating serious allegations of corruption in Sri Lankan cricket

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall said in a statement Wednesday that the inquiries are continuing

Virat bhai, Ravi sir have made me comfortable: Prithvi Shaw ahead of India Test debut

In the domestic circuit, Prithvi showed maturity beyond years, notching up fine hundreds on his Ranji and Duleep Trophy debuts, a few years after bursting onto the Mumbai scene with a bang. Shaw also led India to an U-19 World Cup triumph. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham