 Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty on debut and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century on debut as India scored 133 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first session of the first Test versus West Indies. (Photo: AP)
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1: Shaw, Pujara fifties lead India's charge

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2018, 9:33 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Score: India 163/1, Prithvi Shaw 91*, Cheteshwar Pujara 66*, Shannon Gabriel 1/26.
Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty on debut and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century on debut as India scored 133 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first session of the first Test versus West Indies. (Photo: AP)
 Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty on debut and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century on debut as India scored 133 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first session of the first Test versus West Indies. (Photo: AP)

Rajkot: Prithvi Shaw is on debut but he has shown no nerves whatsoever as he and Cheteshwar Pujara have taken India to 133/1 at lunch on Day 1 after Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against West Indies here on Thursday.

While India lost KL Rahul (and a review) in the first over after Shannon Gabriel trapped him before the stumps, Shaw and the local lad, Pujara, steadied the ship and disallowed West Indies any more wickets till lunch.

 

Shaw was on the ball right from the word go as he scored his first run on the second ball and followed it up with a four in the second over before hitting three fours in the fourth over. While Pujara took his time to settle in, he too played his shots as the two kept the scoreboard ticking.

Shaw, who did not mind using his feet against the spinners, brought up his fifty and became the youngest Indian to score a fifty on debut.

India 24/1 after 4 overs:

Nervousness, what's that! Prithvi Shaw is timing it beautifully here as Paul continues to struggle to find his line. The Indian youngster has zoomed to 22 with three fours in the fourth over. First a legside whip, then a dab to the fine-leg and then a flashy in-the-air but over-the-slip-cordon four.

India 7/1 after 2 overs:

FIRST FOUR! A backfoot punch through the covers and the 18-year-old Shaw has hit his first four in international cricket.

India 3/1 after 1 over:

First runs for Shaw and a duck for Rahul! Shaw has got off the mark on the second delivery he faced but Shannon Gabriel has struck in the first over to send KL Rahul packing.

 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat as the 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw makes his international debut in the first Test against West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India will field three spinners in the form of R Aswhin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav while Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will take care of the pace-bowling department.

While Shaw is making his India debut, Sunil Ambris and Sherman Lewis will also make their international debut for West Indies. The visitors, meanwhile, will be without the injured Jason Holder as Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the side.

"There's a bit of grass that holds up the surface. It's very warm and humid here so the best time to bat will be first," Kohli said at the toss after electing to bat.

"(Let's) see what Shaw can do at the top," said the Indian skipper as he discussed the prodigious Mumbai batsman's debut.

"It's all about giving them this particular phase. Give them some confidence before the start of the series against Australia."

Tags: india vs west indies, live cricket score, prithvi shaw, virat kohli, rajkot test


