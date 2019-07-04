ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch in Afghanistan-West Indies clash

West Indies have won the first two World Cup (1975, 1979) and Afghanistan have failed to lift the World cup trophy even once. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The two bottom-ranked teams, Afghanistan and West Indies, will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Afghanistan have not won a single game in the tournament and rank at the last spot of the team standings. The team displayed fighting performance against India and Pakistan. Afghan side have the match-winning players but they lack in the experience.

On the other hand, Windies have won a single match. They are at the ninth place in the tournaments standings.

West Indies have won the first two World Cup (1975, 1979) and Afghanistan have failed to lift the World cup trophy even once.

Key players to watch out in Afghanistan-Windies clash:

Chris Gayle

The big hitter is playing his last World Cup. The 39-year-old is a promising batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 297 ODIs and has 10,386 runs under his belt. Gayle amassed 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored 87 runs against New Zealand and he played a quickfire knock of 50 runs against Pakistan in the World Cup match.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi strengthens Afghanistan's bowling attack as the 34-year-old provides experience to the squad. He bagged four wickets against Sri Lanka and then picked up two wickets against Pakistan. The Afghan all-rounder can also add some runs with the bat when required by the team. Nabi has scalped nine wickets in the tournament so far.

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is known for his signature style of marching and stopping with a salute. In the recent five-match ODI series against England, the fast bowler bagged seven wickets, including a five in the second match. He is the crucial player for the Caribbean side. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the important wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. He has 12 wickets in the tournament so far.

Gulbadin Naib

The Afghan skipper possesses the ability of bowling as well as batting. He is a vital member of the squad as he can bat at any number and is a regular bowler of the team. Naib picked up three wickets against England, scalped two wickets each against India and Bangladesh, respectively.