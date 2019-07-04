Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 04 Jul 2019 ICC CWC'19: Jon ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy partner again to take England to semi-finals

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 9:21 am IST
New Zealand, who lost their last 3 leagues games to end with 11 points from 9 games, look to clinch the 4th and final semifinal spot.
Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed. (Photo:AFP)
 Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed. (Photo:AFP)

Chester-le-Street: England entered the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the 1992 edition, beating an erring New Zealand by 119 runs to fuel their "dream" of winning a maiden title.

Jonny Bairstow, who smashed 106 off 99 balls to become the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup, was mainly responsible for taking the hosts to 305 for eight on a pitch that got slower as the game progressed.

 

New Zealand did well to limit England to a little over 300, considering the start provided by Bairstow and Jason Roy (60 off 61) who shared an entertaining 123-run stand after Eoin Morgan opted to bat.

However, moments of brilliance from England and some ordinary cricket from the Black Caps led to their downfall as they folded up for 186 in 45 overs.

New Zealand, who lost their last three leagues games to end with 11 points from nine games, remain in hunt to clinch the fourth and final semifinal spot.

They have a much better net run rate than Pakistan who have nine points and must beat Bangladesh by a big margin in their final league match to have any hopes of pipping New Zealand for the remaining semifinal berth.

England, on the contrary, have got their act together following the defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia. The pre-tournament favourites again look like the team to beat having gotten the better of India and New Zealand. If things stand on the points table as they are, second-placed India will meet third-placed England in the semifinals.

A professional performance on Wednesday have raised hopes of England finally winning their maiden World Cup following heart-breaking losses in three finals (1979, 1987 and 1992).

New Zealand, who lost to England for the first time in a World Cup since the 1983 edition, were virtually out of the game after losing their top four for 69 runs. Both their key players, captain Kane Williamson (27) and Ross Taylor (28), were run out to leave their team in deep trouble.

Williamson, who was backing up too far, was rather unlucky as Mark Wood found a deft touch on his follow through. In the following over, Taylor went for a risky second run which was avoidable at that juncture of the game. The fatal run-outs came after New Zealand lost their openers, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, early in the chase to leave them at 37 for two in 10 overs.

Earlier, Bairstow, who had smashed 111 against India in England's previous contest, raced to his ninth ODI hundred, to lay a perfect platform in a virtual quarterfinal.

Openers Jason Roy (60 off 61) and Bairstow were in punishing mood, sharing a century stand for the second game in a row. Bairstow looked in ominous touch again, hitting as many 15 fours and a six in his enthralling knock.

With England cruising at 194 for one in the 31st over, it seemed the home team would bat New Zealand out of the game.

But New Zealand fought their way back into the game on the back of some tight bowling.

Trent Boult (2/56) was impressive again and removed Joe Root (24) just at the right time to trigger a mini collapse that also led to the fall of centurion Bairstow and the dangerous Jos Buttler (11), leaving England at 214 for four.

Spinner Mitchell Santer, who had opened the bowling, then removed the in-form Ben Stokes (11) to make it 248 for five.

The onus, then, was on captain Eoin Morgan to come up with the late fireworks, but he too perished after scoring 42 off 40 balls.

New Zealand were dealt a severe blow before the start of the game with pacer Lockie Ferguson being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Tim Southee, playing his first game of the tournament, leaked 70 runs in nine overs.

...
Tags: england vs new zealand, new zealand cricket team, england cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 wickets and is just three wickets away from surpassing former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath's record of most wickets in a tournament. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Mitchell Starc came back fitter and stronger after injury': Brad Haddin

Joe Root is now the fifth highest run-getter of the premier tournament. The list is topped by India batsman Rohit Sharma, who has 544 runs under his belt. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC’19: Joe Root first England cricketer to score 500 run in World Cup

Ben Stokes scored 11 runs off 27 balls before he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner. However, prior to this, the all-rounder has delivered an astounding performance for the team. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Brad Hogg blames Eoin Morgan for Ben Stokes' failure

A common factor in both the victories was the flying start England got from openers Jonny Bairstow, who smashed his second successive century on Wednesday, and Jason Roy who made a roaring return from a hamstring injury in the match against India. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'England showed glimpses of their best in last two games': Eoin Morgan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

As per a report in the Gulf News, the Indian currency is now acceptable at all three terminals of Dubai International Airport and at Al Maktoum Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

Tecno Phantom to launch on July 10, 2019.
 

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

Instagram, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users are experiencing logging in issues. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: 'We just needed a couple of big partnerships': Kane Williamson

KAne Williamson said the 2015 finalists would try to start afresh if they made the last four. (Photo: AFP)

Afghanistan in search of maiden win in the World Cup

The Afghanistan team in action against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

‘Sidelined’ Ambati Rayudu hangs up his boots

Ambati Rayudu

It’s foolish to imitate Rohit Shram: KL Rahul

K. L. Rahul

Sachin Tendulkar bats for MS Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni, whose 35 off 33 balls at the death saw India score only 63 runs in the last 10 overs against Bangladesh on Tuesday, was slammed by fans on social media for his slow knock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham