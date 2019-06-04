Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 04 Jun 2019 Hardik Pandya expect ...
Sports, Cricket

Hardik Pandya expected to be India's X-factor in World Cup 2019

AFP
Published Jun 4, 2019, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Pandya, who cuts a striking figure with his tattoos, haircut and earrings, was suspended this year over sexist remarks on a TV chat show.
Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who won the World Cup twice, predicted that all-rounders would play a crucial role at the tournament in England and Wales. (Photo: File)
 Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who won the World Cup twice, predicted that all-rounders would play a crucial role at the tournament in England and Wales. (Photo: File)

Southhampton: Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been tipped as India's potential "X-factor" at the World Cup with his ability to change games single-handedly with both bat and ball.

An attacking middle-order batsman, medium-fast bowler and quick in the field, the 25-year-old is preparing for his World Cup bow against South Africa after an impressive campaign in the Indian Premier League.

 

Pandya, who cuts a striking figure with his tattoos, mohawk haircut and earrings, was suspended earlier this year over sexist remarks on a TV chat show.

But after apologising and missing several internationals he returned to the national team and caught the eye in the IPL for  Mumbai Indians, who won a fourth title.

Singled out by Rahul Dravid as having the "X-factor" just a year after his debut, Pandya, who first played for India in 2016, has won praise from a clutch of former cricketers.

"Hardik's form in the IPL has been outstanding and he can be a game-changer for India," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told AFP. "He is very, very impressive."

"There is no one even close to Hardik Pandya's talent with both bat and ball," former India opener Virender Sehwag told cricketnext website.

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, who won the World Cup twice, predicted that all-rounders would play a crucial role at the tournament in England and Wales.

"From Afghanistan to England, or from India to West Indies, every team is blessed with top-class all-rounders -- that's why I believe it will be an all-rounders' World Cup."

Pandya's impressive limited-overs performances earned him a first Test cap in 2017 and he justified his selection with a century and fifty in the three-match series in Sri Lanka that India won 3-0.

He has been compared with Kapil Dev, who was one of the top players in a golden era for all-rounders also including Pakistan's Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee of New Zealand and England's Ian Botham.

But Dev has cautioned the media and fans not to burden the young talent with the pressure of expectations.

"He is an upcoming player... Please do not put pressure on him," he said. "He is a young talent -- let him play his cricket with his own free mind."

Former Australia bowler Andy Bichel said Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will hold the aces for India in the middle overs in seaming English conditions.

"Jadeja and Hardik Pandya have to perform if India are going to do a job," said Bichel, who was part of Australia's World Cup-winning team in 2003.

"Because there are going to be those middle overs where the games will be won or lost," the cricketer-turned-analyst added.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, hardik pandya, hardik pandya koffee with karan episode, indian cricket team, india squad for world cup 2019
Location: United Kingdom, England, Southampton


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this era but this edition of the World Cup will define his legacy as a leader (Photo: AFP)

Let the action begin: Mighty India face low on confidence South Africa

Tendulkar played six World Cups between 1992 and 2011 and has seen different bowling attacks led by Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan from close quarters. (Photo: AP)

'Current Indian bowling attack is most complete of this era', says Sachin Tendulkar

Hassan also mentioned the team’s disappointment on losing 11 ODI games in a row (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan aims to shrug off their ‘unpredictable’ tag

Even the 53-year-old’s father, Salim declared that MS Dhoni’s wicket-keeping abilities keeps him glued to the TV sets. Salim gets amazed by Dhoni’s decision making abilities. (Photo: PTI/AFP)

Salman Khan says why MS Dhoni is important for India; watch video



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Sri Lankan team is totally down and out, the unit is totally clue-less and doesn’t have any idea about what changes should it make to make sure this team clicks in this world Cup.
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Datsun introduces electronic stability control on GO and GO+

The VDC is essentially Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and is a first in the segment.
 

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

Representative image (Photo: File)
 

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan launches its first ever moon-sighting website

The website 'pakmoonsighting .pk' was inaugurated on Sunday, two weeks after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry made an announcement regarding the preparation of a scientific lunar calendar. (Photo: Screenshot)
 

Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunt on Bangkok streets for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the set of Sooryavanshi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India to go Fast and Furious against South Africa

Bumrah is ably supported by fellow quicks Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: AP)

'Kohli trusts India's spinners to be game changers at World Cup': Kuldeep Yadav

The 24-year-old is the world’s leading ODI wicket-taker in the past year with 48 wickets in 19 matches. (Photo: AP)

India announce home schedule for 2019-20 season

India’s last two home tests of the season are against Bangladesh in November 2019, with the teams also scheduled to play three T20s. (Photo: AFP/AP)

England skipper Morgan says fielding let side down in Pakistan loss

After beating South Africa at The Oval in London last Thursday to get their campaign off to a winning start, the hosts and pre-tournament favourites narrowly failed to reach the huge 349-run target set by Pakistan in Nottingham. (Photo:AFP)

'One thing this team doesn’t do often is repeating same mistakes twice': Root

England batsman Joe Root said his side were determined to learn from their loss to Pakistan in the World Cup on Monday and to not repeat their mistakes in the next match. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham