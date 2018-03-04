search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 Indian Premier League: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Published Mar 4, 2018, 9:48 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2018, 11:15 am IST
KKR, who let go Gautam Gambhir’s services after he led the team to two IPL titles, chose the former Tamil Nadu skipper to lead the team.
Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Former Tamil Nadu skipper Dinesh Karthik was named Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain ahead of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned KKR, who let go Gautam Gambhir’s services after he led the team to two IPL titles, had the likes of Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn in contention. However, it was the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik, whom they decided to pick to lead the team in gold and purple for IPL 2018.

 

Karthik, who has played for Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) in the past, has been a part of the Indian ODI and T20 side over the last one year.

While he did not get too many games due to the presence of MS Dhoni, he is likely to play as a frontline wicketkeeper-batsman as India travel to Sri Lanka for the 2018 Nidahas Trophy tri-nation Twenty20 series.  

