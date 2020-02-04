Sports Cricket 04 Feb 2020 India's Boys in ...
Sports, Cricket

India's Boys in Blue crush Pakistan in U-19 World Cup semis

PTI
Published Feb 4, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2020, 8:37 pm IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a classy hundred to take India into seventh U-19 final
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India bats during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Potchefstroom, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (PTI)
 Yashasvi Jaiswal of India bats during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Potchefstroom, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (PTI)

POTCHEFSTROOM (South Africa): Yashasvi Jaiswal batted like a man among boys while Kartik Tyagi reminded Pakistan of Waqar Younis' toe-crushing yorkers as defending champions India walloped their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to enter their seventh ICC U-19 World Cup final here on Tuesday.

The gulf in class between the two sides was evident as Indian bowlers choked Pakistan to a paltry 172 in 43.1 overs. Left-handed opener Jaiswal then showed his class with an unbeaten knock of 105 off 113 balls, with an equally graceful Divyansh Saxena (59 not out off 99) supporting him in a chase completed in 35.2 overs.

 

"It's a dream come true for me. To be able to do this for my country is a great feeling. To score a hundred against Pakistan in a World Cup semi-final is something I can't put into words," Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and four sixes, said after winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

India thus maintained their supremacy over Pakistan at the age-group and senior level in ICC tournaments -- both men and women.

The Boys in Blue have reached the summit clash in 2000 (winners), 2006 (runners-up), 2008 (winners), 2012 (winners), 2016 (runners-up) and 2018 (winners).

The current batch with key players, having already played senior representative cricket and five members with IPL deals in their bag, showed the difference in skill level and application from their opponents.

Jaiswal literally toyed with the bowling attack, hitting the Pakistani bowlers to all parts of the ground. The youngest Indian double centurion in List A cricket finished the game with a six, which also completed his hundred.

En route his hundred, pacer Abbas Afridi was effortlessly hit over deep mid-wicket for a six and then pulled the next one behind square for another six.

The Pakistan bowling attack was pedestrian at best and didn't have an answer to the drives that flowed from Yashasvi's blade. Divyansh's batting was also pleasing to the eye, playing the ball late.

"We were talking about how we needed to stick at the wicket. They bowled well initially and we wanted to ride that out and we knew we could dominate them after that," Jaiswal added.

The match as a contest was over in the first half when Pakistani batsmen had no answer to Tyagi's pace and Bishnoi's variations.

Pacer Tyagi (2/32 in 8 overs) bowled yorkers at will while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/46 in 10 overs) was a difficult proposition to read for the Pakistani batsmen after opting to bat.

Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir (62 off 102 balls) and opener Haider Ali (56 off 77 balls) were the only ones to make significant contributions as their innings lasted 43.1 overs.

While Tyagi's scorching pace and Bishnoi's googlies were eye-catching, left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar (1/29 in 7 overs), left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra (3/28 in 8.1 overs) and part-time leg-spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11 in 3 overs) also kept the rival batsmen under check.

Tyagi, probably one of the fastest bowlers in India in his age category, bowled an inswinging yorker wide off the crease to uproot Irfan Khan's off-stump and then got his second wicket with an intimidating bouncer that removed tail-ender Tahir Hussain.

He literally aimed for the base of the stumps with deliveries beautifully tailing in, which must have pleased Pakistan coach Ijaz Ahmed, who has seen Waqar bowl a few during his hey days.

...
Tags: yashasvi jaiswal, u-19 cricket world cup, pochefstroom, kartik tyagi, divyansh saxena, boys in blue, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback into the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaced injured Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the series beginning here on Wednesday. India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final T20I in Mt. Maunganui, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Following his injury, BCCI named Prithvi Shaw in the 16-member test squad and is expected to open with Mayank Agarwal with fellow 20-year-old Shubhman Gill as the reserve opener. (Photo:AFP)

Prithvi Shaw makes Test comeback, Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma in ODI

French international striker Ousmane Dembele has suffered a badly torn hamstring, his club Barcelona announced on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele out with badly torn hamstring

Pakistan players will now be able to take part in a maximum of three ICC approved leagues in a year excluding the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

Pakistani players can participate in 3 ICC approved leagues in a year: PCB

Driven by having started out in life with “literally nothing”, Novak Djokovic is determined to end up as the man with the most Grand Slam singles titles when he finally hangs up his racket. (Photo:AP/PTI)

After starting with nothing, Novak Djokovic determined to end up on top



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Disappointing to not have Kane Williamson for 1st 2 ODIs: Tom Latham

Ahead of the first ODI against India, Kiwi skipper Tom Latham on Tuesday said that it is disappointing to lose a key player like Kane Williamson for the first two matches of the series. (Photo:AFP)

Australia recalls Glenn Maxwell for limited-overs series vs SA

Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday was included in Australia's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming series against South Africa. (Photo:AFP)

Prithvi Shaw will start in playing XI, confirms Virat Kohli

As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the three-match ODI series, skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will indeed start in the playing XI. (Photo:AFP)

Pakistani players can participate in 3 ICC approved leagues in a year: PCB

Pakistan players will now be able to take part in a maximum of three ICC approved leagues in a year excluding the Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

Marcus Stoinis 'unlucky' to be left out: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said that all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is 'unlucky' to be left out of the ODI and T20I series against South Africa. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham