Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai for further treatment: DDCA director

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2023, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2023, 12:35 pm IST
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (BCCI)
 Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (BCCI)

Dehradun: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai on Wednesday for further treatment, said the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma on Wednesday.

"I have been in touch with his mother. We will shift him to Mumbai for further assistance for his ligament tear," Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA said to ANI.

Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said police are noting details of all the passersby who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant during the accident, including Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, in order to honour them.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already made an announcement regarding this," the DGP told ANI.
Dhami on Sunday announced that his government will on Republic Day honour the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of star cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Talking to ANI, Dhami said, "Uttarakhand government will honour the driver and the operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the life of cricketer Rishabh Pant on 26 January."

He added, "The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer's car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways' staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation."

CM Dhami also announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.
DDCA director Shyam Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.

The BCCI had said: "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

...
