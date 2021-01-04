Sports Cricket 04 Jan 2021 Ganguly may undergo ...
Sports, Cricket

Ganguly may undergo another angioplasty in 'few days or weeks'

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2021, 6:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2021, 10:28 pm IST
A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition and reached a consensus that angioplasty can be deferred to a later date
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (PTI)
 BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (PTI)

Kolkata: Cricket Board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have to undergo another angioplasty in a “few days or weeks” but for now be discharged from hospital as his condition is “stable”, the CEO of the medical facility said on Monday.

A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said.

 

Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the discussion through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said.

“The angioplasty will take place for sure in a few days or weeks. He will be discharged most probably the day after tomorrow,” she said.

Treating doctors will keep a constant watch on his condition and take appropriate measures at his home after he is discharged, said Dr Basu said, a member of the medical board.

Dr Devi Shetty is likely to visit Ganguly on Tuesday and have another meeting with doctors about the next course of treatment.

 

“The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty for now is a safer option as Mr Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management,” she noted.

The stylish left-handed former India batsman had suffered a “mild” heart attack on Saturday.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, also a former president of the BCCI, visited the hospital to see Ganguly and expressed hope he will soon return to his normal life.

 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also met Ganguly.

“Dada is a hero of the country. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and defeated his opponents numerous times. He will do the same this time.

“Sourav was smiling when I met him today. He appeared fine and I know he will be back to his normal life soon and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to the next level. He has to play a very vital role, first in the BCCI and then in several other fields for the country,” Thakur added.

There has been speculation about Ganguly joining the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, and Thakur's comment about his playing a vital role in “other fields” may appear to be hinting at that.

 

Ganguly has, however, not made his intention clear about taking the political plunge yet.

His close friend and CPI-M leader Ashok Bhattacharya had Sunday said Ganguly was “under pressure” to join politics.

“Some people wanted to use Ganguly politically. That probably exerted pressure on him. He is not a political element. He should be known as Sourav the sporting icon,” Bhattacharya, a long-time family friend, said.

“We should not create pressure on him (for joining politics). I had told Sourav last week he should not join politics and he did not oppose my views,” Bhattacharya who visited Ganguly at the hospital said.

 

...
Tags: sourav ganguly


Latest From Sports

In this file photo, the expectant Daddy Kohli (left) and father Hardik Pandya are seen shopping in their recent visit to Australia. -- Bipin Dani

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya didn't breach NSW protocol

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. (AFP)

Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AP Photo

Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack

John Wall (second from left) of Houston Rockets passes the ball around Harrison Barnes of Sacramento Kings during their NBA game in Houston on Thursday. — AP

Harden reigns as Rockets hit target



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Sunny walks down 1981 'walkout' memory lane

Former India Skipper Sunil Gavaskar in this file photo. -- Deccan Chronicle

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya didn't breach NSW protocol

In this file photo, the expectant Daddy Kohli (left) and father Hardik Pandya are seen shopping in their recent visit to Australia. -- Bipin Dani

Six Pakistan cricketers positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team in this file photo. - Agency

T Natarajan added to ODI squad as Saini’s Cover

T. Natarajan in this file photo. - Agency

All-round Bumrah headlines opening day for India as Australia A bowled out for 108

Jasprit Bumrah in this file photo. - AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham