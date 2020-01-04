Sports Cricket 04 Jan 2020 India's 2007 T- ...
India's 2007 T-20 WC star Irfan Pathan retires across all forms

ANI
Published Jan 4, 2020, 5:30 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.
India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (Photo:AFP)
 India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: India's 2007 T-20 World Cup hero, Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

"I am announcing retirement from all forms of cricket. I have been fortunate to share the dressing room with greats of the game like Ganguly, Dravid, and Laxman. I am calling time on my career," he said.

 

"I would like to thank my family for providing much-needed support. I would like to thank my fans. They have always hoped for my comeback. Their support has kept me going," Pathan added.

The 35-year-old was considered by many as the most lethal swing and seam bowler to emerge from India after Kapil Dev.

Pathan played a clinical role in the final of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in 2007. He picked up three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-16 in his four overs and was named as the player of the match.

He is one of the three bowlers to have claimed a Test hat-trick for India and the first in the world to claim it in the first over of the match.

In 2006, Pathan dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf on consecutive deliveries.

The swanky left-arm pacer featured in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India, bagging 301 wickets across all formats. He also managed to score 2,821 runs studded with a single hundred and 11 half-centuries.

Pathan donned the Indian jersey for the first time in Test cricket when he played against Australia at Adelaide in 2003. India won that match by four wickets and Pathan picked his maiden wicket in the game.

He last played a match for India in 2012 against Sri Lanka.

Pathan is currently performing the role of mentor-cum-coach for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team.

...
Tags: irfan pathan, indian cricket team, irfan pathan retirement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Liverpool are on course to shatter the Premier League’s record points haul and the way Juergen Klopp’s side are churning out wins it would now be a surprise if they failed to do so. (Photo:AFP)

Relentless Liverpool on course to shatter Premier League points record

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) says he does not subscribe to ‘medieval methods’ of management (AP).

Solskjaer dismisses Van Persie criticism

India shooter Manu Bhaker on Saturday said that even an Olympic gold medal cannot satisfy her hunger as she will always try her best to make the country proud. (Photo:Instagram)

Even an Olympic gold can't satisfy my hunger: Shooter Manu Bhaker

Ahead of the upcoming T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that the match would prove as a curtain-raiser for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). (Photo:AFP)

India-SL T20I will be 'curtain-raiser' for IPL: ACA secretary



