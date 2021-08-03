Sports Cricket 03 Aug 2021 India's Agarwal ...
India's Agarwal ruled out of first England Test after head injury

Published Aug 3, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 7:30 am IST
Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India's nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday
 Mayank Agarwal in this file photo. -- PTI

London: India opener Mayank Agarwal will miss the first Test against England after showing signs of a concussion.

Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India's nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

 

The BCCI Medical Team assessed the 30-year-old and concussion test was conducted.

“Agarwal has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England,” a BCCI statement said.

“He is stable and will remain under close medical observation.”It was reported that Agarwal's India team-mate Mohammed Siraj was the bowler when he was hit.

The first of five Tests between England and India starts in Nottingham on August 4, with KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran in contention to replace Agarwal in the openers' slot.

 

The recently called up Prithvi Shaw is unavailable until his quarantine period has been served.

India are well acclimatised to England, having remained in the country since losing the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in June.
England were beaten on dry, spinner-friendly surfaces that suited the hosts in India earlier this year.

There has been an expectation that green seaming pitches could be ordered by England to turn the advantage their way in the rematch.

The chosen strip in Nottingham was tinged with green on Monday, but India will not be fazed by the conditions.

 

With a quality pace attack of their own, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, India vice captain Ajinkya Rahane insisted the tourists are well prepared.

“We expect England to give us such wickets, this is their home conditions,” Rahane said.

“We're not going to think too much about it. It's all about playing good cricket and it's the same wicket for them as well.

“If we can get used to conditions and to the wicket quickly we'll play according to that.

“We are not too worried about what wickets they are giving us. We are ready.”

 

