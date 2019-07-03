Ambati Rayudu retires from all forms of cricket after World Cup snub

Rayudu was not included in the initial 15-member squad of Team India for the ICC World Cup 2019. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Rayudu will continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rayudu has already retired from first-class cricket.

Rayudu was not included in the initial 15-member squad of Team India for the ICC World Cup 2019. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was included in place of Rayudu.

But then the injuries to opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar left the door open for the selectors to call up Rayudu as a possible replacement. However, BCCI decided to choose Rishabh Pant as a replacement for Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for Shankar.

This could have been the reasons behind Rayudu's decision of immediate retirement.

Rayudu has played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05 with three hundreds and 10 half-centuries. He also featured in six T20 internationals and made 42 runs in them.