World Cup 2019: Runs and roses

London: England may change a winning World Cup side by recalling fast bowler Mark Wood when they face Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The ground is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday’s match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan’s batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England may now, in the light of Pakistan’s problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with Jofra Archer. “We’re aware of what went on yesterday. It was interesting viewing,” England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Saturday.

“The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up,” the former England batsman added.

Wood has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season amid fears his longstanding left ankle injury could flare up again.

But his ability, in common with Archer, to top speeds of 90 mph meant England thought he was worth the risk at the World Cup.

Scoring 500 in an ODI was once viewed as impossible but, given their recent record-breaking exploits, England could go close if they bat first at Trent Bridge on Monday.

“It has generally always been a good pitch so we are looking forward to it,” said Thorpe.

“It’s the same thing coming here against Pakistan: if we get into a good position, we’ll try to score as many as we can. But at the same time if it doesn’t happen, you’ve got to put a competitive score on the board to put the opposition under pressure,” Thorpe added.

Pakistan, who’ve lost their last 11 ODIs — including a recent 4-0 series defeat by England — are braced for short-pitched stuff with Wahab Riaz defiantly insisting: “If people want to bowl us bouncers, we will have no problems.”