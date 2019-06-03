Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 03 Jun 2019 World Cup 2019: Runs ...
Sports, Cricket

World Cup 2019: Runs and roses

AFP
Published Jun 3, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Wood has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season amid fears his longstanding left ankle injury could flare up again.
Jos Buttler of England runs during a training session on Sunday.(Photo: AP)
 Jos Buttler of England runs during a training session on Sunday.(Photo: AP)

London: England may change a winning World Cup side by recalling fast bowler Mark Wood when they face Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The ground is renowned as a batsman’s paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year’s 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday’s match at Trent Bridge.

 

But Pakistan’s batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England may now, in the light of Pakistan’s problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with Jofra Archer. “We’re aware of what went on yesterday. It was interesting viewing,” England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Saturday.

“The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up,” the former England batsman added.

Wood has bowled a mere 13.1 overs since the start of the season amid fears his longstanding left ankle injury could flare up again.

But his ability, in common with Archer, to top speeds of 90 mph meant England thought he was worth the risk at the World Cup.

Scoring 500 in an ODI was once viewed as impossible but, given their recent record-breaking exploits, England could go close if they bat first at Trent Bridge on Monday.

“It has generally always been a good pitch so we are looking forward to it,” said Thorpe.

“It’s the same thing coming here against Pakistan: if we get into a good position, we’ll try to score as many as we can. But at the same time if it doesn’t happen, you’ve got to put a competitive score on the board to put the opposition under pressure,” Thorpe added.

Pakistan, who’ve lost their last 11 ODIs — including a recent 4-0 series defeat by England — are braced for short-pitched stuff with Wahab Riaz defiantly insisting: “If people want to bowl us bouncers, we will have no problems.”

...
Tags: mark wood, trent bridge, world cup


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Roger Federer celebrates his win over Leonardo Mayer.

Business as usual for ‘old’ Roger Federer

Even before one could find one’s seat in the packed stadium, the Indian opener, Sudhir Naik was walking back to the pavilion caught behind off Andy Roberts of the first ball of the match. The hush from a normally noisy crowd was unbelievable. (Photo: AFP)

Swing thing! Caribbeans hit Calypso notes again

“When teams come from the subcontinent, the other teams will use those sort of tactics,” added Mahmood, a former all-rounder with English counties Surrey and Kent. (Photo: AFP)

Team ready for short stuff, says Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood

Members of Team India pose after a gym session at Southampton on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Virat Kohli ‘doing fine’ after hurting his thumb during training



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

World Cup 2019: Tiger bomb

Shakib Al Hasan (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim.

A special ton for emotional Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir

Virat Kohli ‘doing fine’ after hurting his thumb during training

Members of Team India pose after a gym session at Southampton on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Rampant Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony

Mahmudullah's boisterous 46 not out from 33 balls pushed Bangladesh past their previous highest one-day international total of 329 for six against Pakistan in 2015. (Photo: Cricket world cup/twitter)

5 female anchors who standout in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The event was filled with stars like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and many other stars. Along with them there were also present these Tv stars and achors who will be seen in the one month long event. (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/ twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham