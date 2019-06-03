Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 03 Jun 2019 Virat Kohli ‘d ...
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli ‘doing fine’ after hurting his thumb during training

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Jun 3, 2019, 4:14 am IST
India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run up to the World Cup.
Members of Team India pose after a gym session at Southampton on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Members of Team India pose after a gym session at Southampton on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Southampton: India captain Virat Kohli “is doing fine” despite being hit on his thumb in a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup opener against South Africa here on Wednesday.

“He is doing fine. There is nothing to worry,” team sources said.

 

Kohli hurt his right thumb during practice at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday, prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper.

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the thumb and then applied tape on it. Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run up to the World Cup. While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India’s both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh. Jadhav, a key figure in India’s middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against South Africa.

...
Tags: india captain virat kohli, vijay shankar, world cup


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Roger Federer celebrates his win over Leonardo Mayer.

Business as usual for ‘old’ Roger Federer

Even before one could find one’s seat in the packed stadium, the Indian opener, Sudhir Naik was walking back to the pavilion caught behind off Andy Roberts of the first ball of the match. The hush from a normally noisy crowd was unbelievable. (Photo: AFP)

Swing thing! Caribbeans hit Calypso notes again

“When teams come from the subcontinent, the other teams will use those sort of tactics,” added Mahmood, a former all-rounder with English counties Surrey and Kent. (Photo: AFP)

Team ready for short stuff, says Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood

Jos Buttler of England runs during a training session on Sunday.(Photo: AP)

World Cup 2019: Runs and roses



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

Kotlarska an artist and photographer, was on a multiple entry B2B visa to India. She had gone to Sri Lanka to renew her Indian visa but was sent back by the Indian authorities on March 24. (Photo: Twitter I Marta Kotlarska)
 

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

Arunangsu Sharma, organiser of Mahananda Bachao Abhiyan said, ‘It is very unfortunate to see water bodies getting contaminated day-by-day.’ (Photo: ANI)
 

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

Workers preparing for Vermicelli during Ramzan in Varanasi. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

World Cup 2019: Tiger bomb

Shakib Al Hasan (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim.

A special ton for emotional Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir

World Cup 2019: Runs and roses

Jos Buttler of England runs during a training session on Sunday.(Photo: AP)

Team ready for short stuff, says Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood

“When teams come from the subcontinent, the other teams will use those sort of tactics,” added Mahmood, a former all-rounder with English counties Surrey and Kent. (Photo: AFP)

Swing thing! Caribbeans hit Calypso notes again

Even before one could find one’s seat in the packed stadium, the Indian opener, Sudhir Naik was walking back to the pavilion caught behind off Andy Roberts of the first ball of the match. The hush from a normally noisy crowd was unbelievable. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham