Sports, Cricket

LIVE| NZ vs IND 5th ODI: Hosts finally break the partnership as Shankar departs

Published Feb 3, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Score after 32 overs, India 116-5, Kedar Jadhav 0*, Ambati Rayudu 44*; Colin Munro 6-0-18-0.
Wellington: New Zealand have finally broken the partnership. Huge miscommunication as both the batsmen were standing in the middle of the pitch. Vijay Shankar was furious as the call was to wait but Ambati ignored his call and left him with no option. Rayudu and Jadhav are at the crease now.

India 116-5 after 31.5 overs

 

RUN OUT! Huge miscommunication as both the batsmen were standing in the middle of the pitch. Vijay Shankar departs for 45. 

India 109-4 after 30 overs

100 comes up for India! Both Rayudu and Shankar are now worth 41 each as India look in control of the game now thanks to this partnership.

India 88-4 after 25 overs

The partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar is worth 70 off 93 now and it has been a crucial partnership, to say the least.

India 40-4 after 16 overs

Drinks are on the field now. India in deep trouble yet again as they've lost four early wickets.

 

 

Toss update

India won the toss and have elected to bat.

Squads:

New Zealand:

Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

