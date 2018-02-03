LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: Porel removes Bryant, Australia 1 down

Prithvi Shaw’s side beat the Jason Sangha-led Australian in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs and they will repeat that feat and beat the Aussies to win the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo: BCCI)

Tauranga: Just when Australia were looking to push the scoring rate with a series of boundaries, Ishan Porel has struck to dismiss Max Bryant and give India their first breakthrough in the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup final here at the Bay Oval on Saturday. Jason Sangha has joined Jack Edwards in the middle.

Australia 32/1 from 5.1 overs

WICKET! Early inroads! Ishan Porel has struck and that's the end of Australia's opening stand. Bryant has played one in the air and Abhishek Sharma has taken a fine catch to give India their first breakthrough.

Australian skipper Jason Sangha has won the toss and elected to bat in the all-important 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup at the at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga on Saturday.

Both the teams have opted to stick with tried and tested formula as they have retained the same playing XI from their respective semifinals.

Here are the teams for the final:

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw(Captain), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel.

Australia U-19: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha (Captain), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt (wicketkeeper), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope.

Sangha said that his team has improved a lot in the course of the tournament and now closer to play its best cricket.

"Every game we're improving, and I think we are now close to playing our best cricket. Every day we're becoming more confident. We're just a better team than we were in the first game, and now we're ready to play our best cricket," said Sangha, after electing to bat.

Shaw would have liked to bat first too had India won the toss.

"I would also have opted to bat first, actually. Wicket seems to be good, the same as when we played the first game here. I'm really enjoying leading my country. I'm very proud, and I'm really looking forward to this game. We as a team are ready, we're really looking forward to it and we hope everyone will do well today," said Shaw at the toss.

Having emerged as unbeaten so far in the tournament, India will look forward to bagging the prestigious trophy for a record 4th time as they lock horns with Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, here on Saturday.

Both sides have won the trophy thrice previously but the Boys in Blue, who have edged their counterparts head-to-head in recent years, will aim to make history in the day-night contest.

Prithvi Shaw, who is being tipped as the next ‘Sachin Tendulkar’ will be hoping to join the company of Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand who have led the nation to glory in the mega event.

India, the tournament favourites are coming off with a thumping victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, having bundled out the opposition for a paltry 69 after setting up a total of 272 runs on board.

Shaw’s side beat the Australians in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs but that has still remained the lowest ever victory margin for Rahul Dravid's boys in the tournament.

Overall, India have impressed on all fronts in the tournament thus far. Opening pair Shaw and Manjot Kalra have provided solid starts for the team along with number 3 batsman Shubman Gill who has been in scintillating form.

Gill is coming off after striking a thunderous century against Pakistan in the semis and all eyes will be on the Punjab batsman once again.

The likes of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti have spearheaded the pace attack while spinners Abhishek Sharma and Anukul Roy have caused all sorts of confusion for batsmen.

Australia, meanwhile, will look forward to extracting revenge for the loss suffered at the start. The Jason Sangha-led side have moved from strength to strength after losing to India and have scripted four consecutive wins on the trot.

The Aussies will back their bowlers to do the job for them, who have showcased their brilliance in the knockout stages. Pacer Jason Ralston scalped a record seven wickets for 15 runs against Papua New Guinea before leg-spinner Lloyd Pope raised the bar high with astounding figures of eight for 35 runs in a thrilling quarter-final clash against England.

The India versus Australia final of 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup will be played on February 3, 2018, Saturday. The match will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga,

The live telecast of the ICC Under-19 World cup final between India and Australia will be on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the final will be available on Hotstar

The all-important India versus Australia ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 final is scheduled to start at 6.30 AM (IST) – (01:00 AM GMT and 2:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 6.00 AM (IST) – (00:30 AM GMT and 1:30 PM local time).

Squads:

Australia: Jason Sangha (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Patrick Rowe, Will Sutherland, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh.

India: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Harvik Desai, Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Manjot Kalra, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.