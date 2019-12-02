Sports Cricket 02 Dec 2019 BCCI bans U-19 crick ...
Sports, Cricket

BCCI bans U-19 cricketer for age fraud

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Due to the ban, the player will not be able to play in any 2020-21 and 2021-22 BCCI's domestic cricket tournaments.
Prince Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the U-19 age group category for 2018-19 season and was re-registered for 2019-20. (Photo: File)
 Prince Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the U-19 age group category for 2018-19 season and was re-registered for 2019-20. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was disqualified and banned for age fraud by the Board of Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) on Monday.

Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the U-19 age group category for 2018-19 season and was re-registered for 2019-20.

 

Due to the ban, the player will not be able to play in any 2020-21 and 2021-22 BCCI's domestic cricket tournaments.

Post his two-year ban, he will only be allowed to participate in senior Men's Cricket tournaments.

"As per the recently issued birth certificate submitted by the cricketer, his date of birth is 12th December 2001. But BCCI checked his records with Central Board of Secondary Education and it was found that Prince Yadav has passed Class X in 2012 and his actual date of birth is 10th June 1996," read an official letter from BCCI.

Yesterday, BCCI had named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

...
Tags: bcci, india u-19 cricket team, india u-19 world cup squad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

Sushil Kumar also urged every citizen to protest against the molestation scene. (Photo: PTI)

Sushil Kumar unhappy over portrayal of wrestlers in 'Commando 3'

Nathan Lyon took two wickets in the first session Monday and three in the second before Australia finished off a victory by an innings and 48 runs under lights to complete a two-test series sweep with more than a day to spare. (Photo: AFP)

Australia wins by innings and 48 runs, sweeps Pakistan 2-0

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married with actor Ashrita Shetty today. (Photo: Instagram/Twitter)

Manish Pandey to marry Ashrita Shetty

While Nathan Lyon extracted some life out of the pitch, it offered little for Australia's fast bowlers who were made to toil. (Photo: AFP)

Nathan Lyon takes five as Australia wear down stubborn Pakistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
 

Meet Sub Lieutenant Shivangi --- First woman pilot of Indian Navy

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and got formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, in June last year. (Photo: File)
 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' anniversary wishes will warm your heart; read post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Australia wins by innings and 48 runs, sweeps Pakistan 2-0

Nathan Lyon took two wickets in the first session Monday and three in the second before Australia finished off a victory by an innings and 48 runs under lights to complete a two-test series sweep with more than a day to spare. (Photo: AFP)

Manish Pandey to marry Ashrita Shetty

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married with actor Ashrita Shetty today. (Photo: Instagram/Twitter)

Nathan Lyon takes five as Australia wear down stubborn Pakistan

While Nathan Lyon extracted some life out of the pitch, it offered little for Australia's fast bowlers who were made to toil. (Photo: AFP)

Sourav Ganguly reveals that a bookie contacted player during Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Sourav Ganguly said it is 'very hard for the Board to stop tournaments because somebody is just approached'. (Photo: PTI)

Was getting ready to wish David Warner, thinking he may crack my record: Brian Lara

West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has revealed that he was looking forward to congratulate David Warner had the Australian breached his record of highest individual Test score, just as Gary Sobers had done when he achieved the feat. Lara broke the record of highest individual Test score twice, first when he overtook compatriot Gary Sober's 36-year-old record of 365 by scoring 375 against England in 1994 and then again when he bettered his own record to reach 400 in 2004.(Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham