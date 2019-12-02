Sports Cricket 02 Dec 2019 BCCI announces U-19 ...
BCCI announces U-19 World Cup squad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Priyam Garg will be leading the side.
With the U-19 cricket World Cup scheduled to start from January 17, 2020, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), on Monday, has announced the 15-member squad for the South Africa-based event. (Photo:Twitter)
Mumbai: With the U-19 cricket World Cup scheduled to start from January 17, 2020, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), on Monday, has announced the 15-member squad for the South Africa-based event.

The tournament’s final will be played at Potchefstroom on February 9.

 

Priyam Garg will be leading the side. Garg’s side are in group A, where there are Japan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

India’s U-19 Squad: Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain/wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Shashwat Rawat, Divyang Joshi, Shubhang Hedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

