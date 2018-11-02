search on deccanchronicle.com
Don't know the mindset of selectors: Sachin Tendulkar on MS Dhoni's T20 exclusion

ANI
Published Nov 2, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Sachin said that "whatever decisions" are being made by the Indian selectors should be in the best interest of the nation.
 When quizzed about India's chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia, the master blaster said that the key factor would be to bat well and score big runs. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In the wake of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's exclusion from the upcoming T20I series against West Indies and Australia, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has said that he has no idea what the mindset of selectors is.

The 45-year-old further stated that he does not want to influence anyone by giving an opinion on the matter adding that "whatever decisions" are being made by the Indian selectors should be in the best interest of the nation. This is what matters, he continued.

 

Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar said, "I don't know honestly, what the mindset of the selectors is. At no stage, I looked to influence anyone by giving opinions because what happens in the dressing room and between captain, coach, and selectors should stay just within them."

"Whatever they are planning, whatever decisions are being taken they should be in best interest of the nation. I think that is what matters," he added.

When quizzed about India's chances in the upcoming Test series against Australia, the master blaster said that the key factor would be to bat well and score big runs.

He further backed the Indian batsmen, saying that it is just a matter of clicking at the right time.

"The key factor is that we have to bat well and score big run. To win a Test match you have to put a decent total on the board and then let the bowlers do the job. I think in Australia, first 25 overs or so will be critical when the ball is new and hard. That is when the bowl is going to do something on the surface. And if you are able to play those crucial initial spells, then I see our batting clicking in Australia," he said.

"We have good players. It's just that we have not been able to click. That does not mean it will continue to go in the same way. Irrespective of the batting number, we just have to bat well. The conditions, whatever they are, will be the same for both India and Australia. We just have to outplay them," he added.

Reflecting on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who recently surpassed him to become the fastest cricketer on the planet to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, the right-hand batsman said, "I am not surprised with the way Virat has played. I have seen him grow as a player. And the way he has kept his consistency is remarkable. Something that he is really good at is assessing the situation. You got to have awareness and spontaneity to respond to that situation which he is good at."

Meanwhile, Kohli has also opened about Dhoni's omission from the Indian T20I squad.

"He's (Dhoni) still a very integral part of this team and he just feels that in the T20 format, someone like Rishabh can get more chances. He anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly, so... From that point of view, he's only trying to help the youngsters; nothing that anything that other people are thinking and I as captain can certainly assure you of that," Kohli said.

It is for the first time in Dhoni's international career that the mercurial wicketkeeper-batsman has been dropped from a series.

Tags: ms dhoni, sachin tendulkar, team india


