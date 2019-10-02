Sports Cricket 02 Oct 2019 Kapil Dev resigns as ...
Kapil Dev resigns as CAC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 2, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 2, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Kapil Dev was part of a three-member team of the CAC. Shantha Rangswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad were the other two members.
Although Kapil Dev hasn’t given a reason as to why he has taken this decision, he has written an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), informing them about his decision. (Photo: File)
 Although Kapil Dev hasn't given a reason as to why he has taken this decision, he has written an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), informing them about his decision.

Mumbai: Former Indian captain Kapil Dev has resigned from his post as chief of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). This decision comes a day after a conflict of interest notice was issued to CAC members regarding Ravi Shastri’s re-appointment as Team India head coach.

Kapil Dev followed the footsteps of Shatha Rangaswamy, another member of the CAC, who resigned from the committee. Although Kapil Dev hasn’t given a reason as to why he has taken this decision, he has written an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), informing them about his decision.

 

Earlier, Justice Jain had sent the conflict of interest notice to all CAC members over the complaint made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's (MPCA) member Sanjeev Gupta.

In the notice, the ethics officer had also asked the CAC members to send in their reply by the given deadline.

Kapil Dev was part of a three-member team of the CAC. Shantha Rangswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad were the other two members. Only Anshuman Gaekwad remains now in the CAC.

(With ANI Inputs)

