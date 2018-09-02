search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| England vs India 4th Test Day 4: Batsmen hold key as series at stake for India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 2, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 2:41 pm IST
Score: England 260/8, lead India by 233 runs; Sam Curran 37*; Mohammed Shami 3/53, Ishant Sharma 2/36.
While the batsmen will be facing a tough task, the task for the Indian bowlers will be cut out – to wrap up England innings at the earliest – on Day four of the fourth Test on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
 While the batsmen will be facing a tough task, the task for the Indian bowlers will be cut out – to wrap up England innings at the earliest – on Day four of the fourth Test on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Southampton: While the batsmen will be facing a tough task, the task for the Indian bowlers will be cut out – to wrap up England innings at the earliest – on Day four of the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl here on Sunday as the overnight batsman Sam Curran, and Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be pushing to stretch England’s lead past 270-run mark.

Although the Indian bowlers did not bowl badly, the resistance from Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and India’s nemesis with the bat in the ongoing series, Curran, played vital roles as England pushed England’s lead to 233 runs at stumps on Day three of the Test.

 

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Tags: england vs india, southampton test, live cricket score, sam curran, virat kohli


Related Stories

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils
England vs India, 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara comes out in R Ashwin's support


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

The train left Mettupalayam at 9:10 am and reached Ooty by 2:40 pm. (Representational Image | Facebook Screengrab)
 

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)
 

Sania Mirza eve-teased by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, claims Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been reportedly subject to eve-teasing by Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman, according to her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Now you can get onboard the iconic 34-years old Discovery Space Shuttle

Discovery flew every kind of mission the Space Shuttle was designed to fly, from Hubble’s deployment to the delivery and assembly of International Space Station modules and more. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

England vs India, 4th Test: Cheteshwar Pujara comes out in R Ashwin's support

In contrast to Moeen Ali's five-wicket haul, R Ashwin struggled to get going on Saturday and finished with 1-78 in 35 overs despite his good bowling form earlier in the series. (Photo: AP)

Asia Cup: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to be captain

Rohit Sharma

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman faces six-month ban from international cricket

The announcement comes as the batsman, who was recently axed from the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup this month, completed a six-month ban from domestic cricket in June for assaulting a fan during a match. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter slams Sabbir Rahman post claims of eve-teasing Sania Mirza in Bangladesh

On Saturday, Bangladeshi media had reported that the Indian tennis star was molested by the 26-year-old cricketer as Shoaib Malik had written an official complaint to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman. (Photo: AP)

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham