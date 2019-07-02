Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST
 
Sports Cricket 02 Jul 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 2, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
India and Bangladesh have played 35 ODI matches so far. Bangladesh has won five of those, while India has won 29.
India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)
 India vs Bangladesh (Photo: Cricket World Cup/ Twitter)

 

 

LIVE UPDATES:

Toss at 2.30 pm IST. Match will start at 3 pm IST.

Did you know?

India and Bangladesh have played 35 ODI matches so far. Bangladesh has won five of those, while India has won 29. None of the matches have ended in draws, and only one succumbed to a 'No Result'

Can India mark their 30th win today?

Pre-Match Analysis

India is no longer the only unbeaten team of the tournament after a loss to England on the same venue just two days ago. They are still looking for that one win which will seal their spot in the semi-finals. India is playing after only a day of rest, and face Bangladesh who have had a rest of seven days with two practice sessions in between.

India faces another injury and Mayank Agarwal has been called to replace Vijay Shankar. This is their second injury after the team lost opener Shikar Dhawan who fractured his thumb. Reports have also suggested that Rishabh Pant will still be playing at number four in the batting order.

Bangladesh have won three matches so far in seven games, with three losses and one washout, their decent performances have at least ensured that they still stand a strong chance to make it to the top four on the table, provided the results of a couple of other teams go their way.

The team currently stands on seventh position and will move to fifth, right under England should they manage to grab a win today. One of their main advantages against the Men in Blue will be the rest factor. Bangladesh lost to India in one of their warm up games of the tournament.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

 

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed

Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 2)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs bangladesh, indian cricket team, india cricket team, bangladesh cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Jason Behrendorff’s promotion to open the bowling with Starc, with Cummins switched to first change bowler, has been key to the improvement. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Pat Cummins issues warning to World Cup rivals

England will next take on New Zealand in their do or die match at Chester-le-Street on July 3. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'You can never underestimate Dhoni', says Liam Plunkett

Pooran, who struck his maiden ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in a losing cause, wants to use his side's forgettable run as a learning experience. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Nicholas Pooran reflects on West Indies' loss against Sri Lanka

Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer added 49 but wickets fell at regular intervals to leave the Windies on the brink of another defeat at 145-5. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Sri Lanka edge West Indies by 23 runs in a close game



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell Prayagraj's bungalow, moves to Delhi

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added. (Photo:PTI)
 

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

Army personnel are providing us full protection and helping us in the yatra. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi to launch BJP's membership drive from Varanasi on July 6

In his address, Modi asked party MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament during the ongoing session and added that they should also dedicate themselves to people's service so that they are known for what they have done for the masses. (Photo: File)
 

Spectacular Apple iPhone 11 leak confirms induction cooker hob design

Because Apple aims to go slim with the overall design, the ugly hump is easily stands out rather than coming with a design that’s trendy. (iPhone concept0
 

Hrithik Roshan dances like 'Bihari Babu' with 'Super 30' students; watch video

Hrithik Roshan's dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Pat Cummins issues warning to World Cup rivals

Jason Behrendorff’s promotion to open the bowling with Starc, with Cummins switched to first change bowler, has been key to the improvement. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: 'You can never underestimate Dhoni', says Liam Plunkett

England will next take on New Zealand in their do or die match at Chester-le-Street on July 3. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Nicholas Pooran reflects on West Indies' loss against Sri Lanka

Pooran, who struck his maiden ODI hundred against Sri Lanka in a losing cause, wants to use his side's forgettable run as a learning experience. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Sri Lanka edge West Indies by 23 runs in a close game

Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer added 49 but wickets fell at regular intervals to leave the Windies on the brink of another defeat at 145-5. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Will end World Cup Campaign by beating India': Dhananjaya De Silva

Sri Lanka may be already out of the World Cup but the team's off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva believes they can end their campaign on a high with an upset win over India on Saturday. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham