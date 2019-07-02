ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm IST

LIVE UPDATES:

Toss at 2.30 pm IST. Match will start at 3 pm IST.

Did you know?

India and Bangladesh have played 35 ODI matches so far. Bangladesh has won five of those, while India has won 29. None of the matches have ended in draws, and only one succumbed to a 'No Result'

Can India mark their 30th win today?

Pre-Match Analysis

India is no longer the only unbeaten team of the tournament after a loss to England on the same venue just two days ago. They are still looking for that one win which will seal their spot in the semi-finals. India is playing after only a day of rest, and face Bangladesh who have had a rest of seven days with two practice sessions in between.

India faces another injury and Mayank Agarwal has been called to replace Vijay Shankar. This is their second injury after the team lost opener Shikar Dhawan who fractured his thumb. Reports have also suggested that Rishabh Pant will still be playing at number four in the batting order.

Bangladesh have won three matches so far in seven games, with three losses and one washout, their decent performances have at least ensured that they still stand a strong chance to make it to the top four on the table, provided the results of a couple of other teams go their way.

The team currently stands on seventh position and will move to fifth, right under England should they manage to grab a win today. One of their main advantages against the Men in Blue will be the rest factor. Bangladesh lost to India in one of their warm up games of the tournament.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed

Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Tuesday. (July 2)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.