ICC CWC'19: India vs Bangladesh; Weather and pitch report

Mumbai: After getting their first taste of defeat just two days ago, India are still a win away from booking a semi-final berth, and face Bangladesh on Tuesday after just a day’s rest. India was the only unbeaten team until the clash with England at the same venue on Sunday. With Vijay Shankar ruled out of the tournament due to a toe injury, India will most likely stick with the same team that faced England.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladesh team has had decent performances so far resulting in their shuffling at the middle of the points table. Senior players like Shakib Al Hassan have provided their best performances in times of need. They are strong contenders for the fourth spot, and will look to win today. They’ve also had a seven-day break since their last game with aa few practice sessions in between.

Weather Report: With a zero per cent chance of precipitation, the weather will most likely stay fine throughout the game. Expect a complete 50-overs match with no rain-breaks.

Pitch Report: The pitch is the same one where India faced off against England two days ago. Mostly a bowler-oriented pitch, expect the pacers of either teams to make a mark on the game.