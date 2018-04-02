search on deccanchronicle.com
Yo-Yo Test makes IPL entry as RCB, MI, KXIP, RR players gear up for tourney

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 2, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad have preferred to stick to conventional fitness tests.
It is reported that four IPL teams – Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals made their players go through the Yo-Yo Test. (Photo: PTI / Facebook)
 It is reported that four IPL teams – Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals made their players go through the Yo-Yo Test. (Photo: PTI / Facebook)

Mumbai: While it became quite a talking point when it emerged that Yo-Yo Test became mandatory to get into the Indian cricket team, it is now learnt that the same test has been adopted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) sides ahead of the eleventh edition of the tournament, which kicks off in Mumbai on April 7 as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.

Watch: What's Yo-Yo test? How does it take place? Here's all you need to know about the Yo-Yo test

 

The Yo-Yo test was in the news last year when the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina failed to make the cut in the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. While the Indian skipper is winning accolades with his cricketing achievements, Kohli’s push to achieve optimum fitness levels has also been a massive talking point.

It is now reported that four IPL teams – Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals made their players go through the Yo-Yo Test. The other four sides – Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad have, meanwhile, preferred to stick with the conventional fitness tests.

“The teams now want their players to match up to the standards adopted by international teams around the world. India now has made the yo-yo test mandatory, so it’s natural to see some of the IPL teams follow suit. It’s good to see where each player stands in terms of their fitness levels how much work the support staff needs to put in behind the scenes with them,” a member of an IPL side was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It is also learnt that Mumbai Indians held their pre-IPL Yo-Yo Test on the outskirts of Mumbai during their camp. The members of the squad were reportedly given 14.5-second mark to complete each level of the Yo-Yo test. It is also reported Kohli’s IPL franchise also asked some players to undergo Yo-Yo test and check their lung power as soon as they were picked in the February 2018 auction.

