IPL teams to start training from March 14 or 15, five practice venues identified

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 4:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 4:46 pm IST
The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune
The Maharashtra government in a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)
Mumbai: All the IPL teams will start training in the city from March 14 or 15 onwards and five practice venues have been identified.

It is understood that the MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, MCA ground in Thane, the Dr DY Patil University ground and a football pitch along with the CCI (Cricket Club of India) and the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli have been identified by the authorities as practice venues for the cash-rich tournament, which begins on March 26.

 

Players are likely to start coming into the city from March 8.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday conducted a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in South Mumbai for a smooth conduct of the IPL, which is now a 10-team affair.

Ministers of the state government -- Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- along with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap, treasurer Jagdish Achrekar, were present at the meeting.

Post the meeting, in a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai."

 

He also said that the state's deputy Chief Minister would soon conduct a similar meeting for Pune, the other venue for IPL.

"For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues," said Aaditya, who is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"IPL coming to Maharashtra ensures that the games aren't played overseas. This is a huge boost for the country, as well as Maharashtra in terms of economy, morale and for the passion of cricket fans."

 

It is also understood that all the participants will have to undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to their arrival in Mumbai.

It is also learnt that the players will have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles. In isolation, the participants will undergo in-room RT PCR testing three times, first on day one, second on day three and the final one on day five.

In case of a three-day quarantine, the participants will get tested every day and if all the three results are negative, they will be permitted to exit quarantine and commence team activities.

 

It is also understood that all the participants/personnel associated with the conduct of IPL (bubble/non bubble) will undergo RT PCR testing every three-five days during the entire length of the tournament.

While 10 plush hotels have been identified in Mumbai, two hotels have been zeroed in for Pune.

With regard to the broadcast/production crew, there will be total three crews which will cover the IPL and while two crews will be based in Mumbai, one crew will be based in Pune and five hotels have been identified for them in the two cities.

 

It is also learnt that the teams would be reaching the venues for practice or the match venues through a special "green corridor" and even the teams will be allowed to use the Eastern Freeway, to go to Navi Mumbai or Thane from south Mumbai.

The civic authorises have also been asked to "beautify" the cities where the games are happening.

A member, who was present at the meeting, said that most probably 25 per cent crowd, would be allowed at the venues.

The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune.

 

While the Wankhede Stadium and Cricket Club of India will host 20 matches each, the DY Patil stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Gahunje in Pune will organise 15 games.

It is leant that most likely double headers ll be played on 12 days.

Tags: ipl 2022, ipl 2022 teams, ipl 2022 schedule
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


