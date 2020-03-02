Sports Cricket 02 Mar 2020 Virat Kohli jumps to ...
Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli jumps to Rishabh Pant's rescue

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 6:49 pm IST
Captain refuses to single out one player for team's collective failure
Get your act together mate, seems to say skipper Virat Kohli to wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant during the third day's play of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. AFP photo
 Get your act together mate, seems to say skipper Virat Kohli to wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant during the third day's play of the second Test in Christchurch on Monday. AFP photo

Christchurch: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday jumped to the rescue of the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman has had a "lot of chances" but the team is not contemplating to try someone else in the youngster's place just yet as one player can't be singled out in a collective failure.

Pant has been under the scanner for the past one year because of his inconsistent run. His tally of 60 runs across four innings in the 0-2 Test series loss to New Zealand, which concluded here on Monday, has only amplified the debate whether it was prudent to leave out a keeper of Wriddhiman Saha's calibre and back Pant.

 

"...we have given him (Pant) a lot of chances in the home season as well starting from Australia. Then he was not playing for a bit. In turn he really worked hard on himself," Kohli came to Pant's defence after the series here.

"You need to figure out when is the right time to give someone else a chance. If you push people too early, they can lose confidence. We failed collectively. I don't believe in singling him out. We take the hit together as a group whether it's the batting group or as a team."

When asked if he believes Pant has taken his place in the side for granted, Kohli made it clear that the culture of this team doesn't encourage anyone to think along those lines. "I don't see anyone taking his place for granted in this team. That's the culture we have set. People are told to take responsibilities and work hard. Whether it happens or not is a different thing. Then you can have a conversation with the players," he said, adding that no one has come to New Zealand thinking he is going to play every game or he is indispensable.

Kohli, just like head coach Ravi Shastri, made it clear that Pant can make a difference in overseas conditions and he won't like to deviate during future tours. "The time that he didn't play, he really worked hard on his game. So we thought this is the right time because of his game and the way he plays because he can make a difference lower down the order.

"That was our planning behind it. We can't really fluctuate when it comes to what we planned," he added.

...
Tags: india vs new zealand, virat kohli, rishab pant


Related Stories

New Zealand sweep Test series, beat India by seven wickets

Latest From Sports

Japan Sumo Association officials meet at an extraordinary session and decide to have the Spring tournament behind closed doors, due to fears of the coronavirus. AFP photo

Why can't the Olympics just be postponed? For one thing, it's the money, honey

A stylish 60 from Beth Mooney and controlled bowling Monday kept intact Australia's record of making at least the semi-finals of every Twenty20 World Cup in a nail-biting four-run win over New Zealand. (Photo:AFP)

Women's T20 WC: Aus edge NZ by 5 runs, reach semis

Chasing 92, Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu provided a solid start to Sri Lanka as the duo saw off the first wicket overs without any hiccups. (Photo:AFP)

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

Danni Wyatt and Natalie Sciver guided the side after losing Tammy in the very first over. The duo built a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Sciver played a knock of 57 runs including six fours. (Photo:Twitter)

Women's T20 World Cup: England beat Windies by 46 runs to enter semis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

We were completely outplayed, can't live in denial: Virat Kohli

A disappointed Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side was

Women's T20 World Cup: England beat Windies by 46 runs to enter semis

Danni Wyatt and Natalie Sciver guided the side after losing Tammy in the very first over. The duo built a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Sciver played a knock of 57 runs including six fours. (Photo:Twitter)

BCCI prez Sourav Ganguly to miss ACC meeting because of coronavirus scare

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will not attend the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai, scheduled for March 3, due to the coronavirus threat. (Photo:ANI)

SA rides on Heinrich Klassen ton to beat Aus by 74 runs in 1st ODI

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket on Saturday. (Photo:AFP)

New Zealand thrash India inside 3 days, win series 2-0

A star-studded Virat Kohli's India was outplayed by seven wickets inside three days in the second Test against New Zealand here with the home team making a mockery of the visitors' world no.1 status to complete a memorable series sweep. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham