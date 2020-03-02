Sports Cricket 02 Mar 2020 New Zealand sweep Te ...
Sports, Cricket

New Zealand sweep Test series, beat India by seven wickets

AFP
Published Mar 2, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 11:10 am IST
Bumrah and Umesh Yadav were unable to apply consistent pressure and Mohammed Shami was troubled by a sore shoulder
Virat Kohli congratulates Henry Nicholls as New Zealand win the Test series on day three of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. AFP photo
 Virat Kohli congratulates Henry Nicholls as New Zealand win the Test series on day three of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. AFP photo

Indian captain Virat Kohli was left frustrated and deflated as New Zealand won the second Test inside three days in Christchurch on Monday to sweep the series.

India started the day at 90 for six and were all out for 124, before New Zealand chased down the required 132 to win for the loss of three wickets in 36 overs.
It ended a disappointing tour for India and Kohli as New Zealand, who won the first Test by 10 wickets early on day four, wrapped up the series with ease.

 

New Zealand are now unbeaten in their last 13 home Tests, winning nine of them, and in the past decade their record as hosts is played 39, won 20, drawn 13 and lost five.

In the latest series, on traditional New Zealand green wickets, India managed scores of 165, 191, 242 and 124, reflecting the low contributions from Kohli of 2, 19, 3 and 14.

Kohli came to New Zealand as the world's top Test batsman and oozing charm as he described New Zealand as the “nice guys” of cricket.

But during the series he lost his top ranking to Australian Steve Smith and when Kane Williamson went for three in the first innings of the second Test the pressure showed when he gave the New Zealand skipper a very animated send-off.

There was further evidence of frustration when he was caught on camera yelling an obscenity at a group of New Zealand supporters on Sunday.

The end came quickly for India on day three as Tim Southee and Trent Boult tormented the batsmen with their variety of inswing and outswing deliveries targeting both sides of the stumps.

Hanuma Vihari was the first to fall, in Southee's second over, when he turned a legside delivery too fine and was caught by BJ Watling diving to his left.

Five balls later and with no addition to the score, India's other overnight batsman Rishabh Pant was caught behind off a Boult delivery that swung away.

Mohammed Shami was caught for five by Tom Blundell at deep mid-wicket and Jasprit Bumrah was run out when trying to give the strike to Ravindra Jadeja, who was unbeaten on 16.

Boult and Southee signed for most of the dismissals with Boult taking four for 28 and Southee three for 36. The swing pair accounted for 25 of the 40 Indian wickets in the series.

There was enough seam and swing available for India to keep the New Zealand batsmen guessing but Bumrah and Umesh Yadav were unable to apply consistent pressure and Mohammed Shami was troubled by a sore shoulder.
New Zealand coasted through a century opening stand by Tom Latham and Blundell before losing three quick wickets.

Latham notched his 18th half-century and second of the Test before he was caught behind off Yadav for 52, Kane Williamson had a short stay for five, and Blundell went for 55.

...
Tags: virat kohli, india vs new zealand


Related Stories

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Another dismal performance by Virat Kohli

Latest From Sports

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 1, 2020. Real won the match 2-0. (AP)

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona in Clasico to regain top spot in La Liga

Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a spectacular catch to dismiss Neil Wagner. (Twitter)

Batsmen need to adjust to the spongy bounce

New Zealands Colin de Grandhomme, right, celebrates after dismissing Indias Virat Kohli during play on day two of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India (AP Photo)

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Another dismal performance by Virat Kohli

Liverpools German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Liverpools Scottish defender Andrew Robertson react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool (AFP Photo)

Struggling Watford hammers Liverpool



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Batsmen need to adjust to the spongy bounce

Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a spectacular catch to dismiss Neil Wagner. (Twitter)

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Another dismal performance by Virat Kohli

New Zealands Colin de Grandhomme, right, celebrates after dismissing Indias Virat Kohli during play on day two of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India (AP Photo)

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa beats Pakistan to enter semis

South Africa's Women's Cricket team in Women's T20 World Cup (ANI photo)

Ravindra Jadeja's catch that dismissed Wagner triggers meme fest on Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja (L) celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal (R) after catching out New Zealands Neil Wagner (not pictured) on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. AFP photo

India takes first-innings lead against New Zealand in Test match

Indian captain Virat Kohli bumps gloves with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara as they bat against New Zealand on day two of the second Test cricket match between New Zealand and India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham