LIVE| India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Windies elect to bat in Thiruvananthapuram

India will be out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil as they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Jason Holder has won the toss and West Indies have elected to bat in the fifth and final ODI of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Thursday.

While India, who are out to continue their series-winning run on the home soil, have retained the same playing XI which sealed India's win in Mumbai, the visitors have made two changes to the team with injured Ashley Nurse and Hemraj making way for Devendra Bishoo and Oshane Thomas.

While skipper Virat Kohli had a rarest of the failure in the fourth ODI, Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu set up India's 224-run win as bowlers ran through the visitors batting line-up as India took an unassailable lead in the series.

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, will do well to score big and take wickets respectively in the final ODI as India will try and tick the maximum boxes in their tune-up to next year's World Cup.

Windies, on the other hand, will want to sort their top-order batting woes and hope Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope come good yet again as they look to level the series.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 1.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the fifth and final India versus West Indies ODI will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live streaming of the match will be available across various Star Sports channels.