No beef over beef! BCCI tells Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India menu

Mumbai: Following facing a barrage of criticism after beef made its way to the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team’s lunch menu in England during the Lord’s Test this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Cricket Australia to exclude beef from Team India’s menu during the upcoming tour, starting later this month.

There was braised beef pasta on Indian team’s menu and while the fans were critical of India’s below-par showing in the Test, there was a lot of criticism, as BCCI tweeted the picture of what will be the lunch menu for Indian cricket team on one of the days during the Test match.

A couple of members from BCCI had travelled to Australia a couple of week ago and urged CA to strike off beef from team’s menu and the same two-member team, it is learnt, wants the same clause to be included in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

The BCCI members were Down Under to inspect the diet and travel plans for the team and it is reported that CA are told to add more vegetarian options in the food options as there are some vegetarian cricketers in the team. It is learnt that BCCI have roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the members of the team.

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys,” a source who is aware of the developments was quoted as saying.

“Earlier, players would even consume cheeseburgers while on tour. It has all changed. Even if they indulge once-in-awhile, they are a highly disciplined lot during a series, which basically means minimum red meat,” added the report.

It is reported that BCCI has urged CA to have more options of fruits and will appreciate the dietary preparations were Indianised to suit the need of the Indian players.

India are scheduled to play three Twenty20s, four Tests and three One-Day Internationals on the tour of Australia.